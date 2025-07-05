top
San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

ILWU10 "Bloody Thursday" Commemoration & the Rise of Fascism

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Jul 5, 2025 5:49PM
ILWU Local 10 held its 91st commemoration of the San Francisco 1934 general strike. Unionists talked about the lessons of the strike and the fight against fascism and for a workers party.
ILWU Local 10 held its 91st commemoration of the San Francisco 1934 general strike. Unionists talked about the lessons of the strike and the fight against fascism and for a workers party.
original image (3364x2457)
San Francisco longshore workers ILWU Local 10 held the 91st commemoration of "Bloody Thursday” when on July 5, 1934, two longshore union supporters Nicholas Bordoise and Howard Sperry were shot in the back by police in their effort to break the longshore workers strike. Those murders led to the entire labor movement shutting down San Francisco in a general strike. Longshore workers were also killed in other Port cities on the West Coast.

Speakers at the ILWU 10 commemoration in addition to talking about the history of the strike also addressed the rise of fascism in the United States and the need for ILWU 10 and other workers to take industrial action against the attacks on immigrants. They also called on unions and all labor to form a working class political party that would represent working people against the attacks on workers, immigrants and the entire working class.

Additional Media:

On International Workers Day, 2025 ILWU 10 Members Speak Out In Oakland About Unions & Struggle.
https://youtu.be/uJ0vQ10cwqU

Lessons Of Charleston 5 ILA1422 Struggle On 25th Anniversary With ILWU 10 Retired Member Jack Heyman
https://youtu.be/vVmkSM0_o0s

"Free The Charleston 5" - The Struggle Of The ILA 1422 Longshore Workers
https://youtu.be/98_aMsQxtvI

Union Busting 2000 Attack On Charleston, S. Carolina ILA 1422 Longshore Workers
https://youtu.be/QYbZuEd9hoU

ILA 1422 Pres Ken Riley Report To SF Labor Council on Charleston 5
https://youtu.be/2DR9KzfhoRM

The Fight to Free The Charleston 5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Anexs794-34&t=5s

Liverpool Dockers:A History Of Rebellion & Betrayal & Lessons For Today For Working People Globally
https://youtu.be/8vvY1mGuOT4

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/9hykS0vKZBs
§ILWU Local 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Jul 5, 2025 5:49PM
sm_ilwu10_thomas_clarence_7-5-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 retired secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas spoke about the unity of Black and White workers against racism.
https://youtu.be/9hykS0vKZBs
§ILWU Leader David Newton Spoke At Commemoration
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Jul 5, 2025 5:49PM
sm_img_1520.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 leader David Newton talked about the history of the ILWU and the Black Panthers.
https://youtu.be/9hykS0vKZBs
§ILWU Local 10 Retired BA & Executive Board Member Jack Heyman
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Jul 5, 2025 5:49PM
sm_ilwu10_heyman_jack_7-5-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Retired ILWU Local 10 BA and executive board member talked about the role of the ILWU in the Charleston, South Carolina strike and the fight today against fascism.
https://youtu.be/9hykS0vKZBs
