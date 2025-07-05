ILWU Local 10 held its 91st commemoration of the San Francisco 1934 general strike. Unionists talked about the lessons of the strike and the fight against fascism and for a workers party.

San Francisco longshore workers ILWU Local 10 held the 91st commemoration of "Bloody Thursday" when on July 5, 1934, two longshore union supporters Nicholas Bordoise and Howard Sperry were shot in the back by police in their effort to break the longshore workers strike. Those murders led to the entire labor movement shutting down San Francisco in a general strike. Longshore workers were also killed in other Port cities on the West Coast.Speakers at the ILWU 10 commemoration in addition to talking about the history of the strike also addressed the rise of fascism in the United States and the need for ILWU 10 and other workers to take industrial action against the attacks on immigrants. They also called on unions and all labor to form a working class political party that would represent working people against the attacks on workers, immigrants and the entire working class.