U.S. Animal Liberation

2000 Captive Mink Liberated From Massillon, Ohio Fur Farm

by Animal Liberation Press Office
Sat, Jul 5, 2025 4:42PM
Animal liberation activists successfully liberated approximately 2000 captive mink from a Massillon, Ohio fur farm last night.
Photo from 2022 raid depicts mink shed at night with graffiti reading "For Barry Run Free" with the ALF symbol
original image (576x768)
[image from 2022 ALF Raid]


The farm was not positively identified but presumably is Tonn’s Mink Farm, 3270 Pigeon Run Road SW, in Massillon, Ohio, operated by Dennis and Wanda Tonn. There are no other known fur farms in Massillon.

Tonn’s Mink Farm was raided by the Animal Liberation Front previously on November 8, 2022 when 1000 mink were liberated. (see photo)

Mink are genetically wild animals that roam up to 5 miles a day but are kept in 10-inch cages on fur farms; their treatment is egregiously cruel and violent. The mink are born in February or March and are killed by gassing, clubbing or anal electrocution in November, before being skinned, sometimes while still alive, for their fur. The animals liberated last night have a fighting chance at life; they faced a 100 percent death rate if they stayed on the farm.

The number of fur farms in America has dwindled from more than 300 in the 1990s to less than 100 today, as the fur industry continues its steady decline into oblivion. A listing of all known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.com/

----------------------------------------------

Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org
