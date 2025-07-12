From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bees, Land, & Liberation: A Conversation with Palestinian Beekeepers (2nd Edition)
Date:
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Combcutters
Location Details:
Join us July 12th for our 2nd panel discussion with Palestinian beekeepers. We’ll get an in depth look into beekeeping under occupation, how beekeepers in Palestine have been impacted in the last year and a half, and explore beekeeping as a step towards sovereignty & liberation. This is a space for beekeepers, agricultural workers, environmental organizers and connected communities to connect with folks who are actively caring for land & food resources in Palestine.
Currently, many Palestinians in the West Bank have been cut off from receiving their salaries. We are fundraising to offer stipends to our Palestinian panelists and our interpreters AND to support our beekeeping colleagues in Gaza. Suggested donation; $1-$100. No one turned away for lack of funds. Please send funds to:
@combcutters for venmo
or
combcutters [at] gmail.com via zelle or paypal (if you are sending money from outside the US).
*This webinar will be primarily in English, with both Spanish & Arabic interpretation available and will be recorded in all 3 languages.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/combcutters
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 5, 2025 4:20PM
