Ashby and College Ave. in Berkeley
No celebration for a democracy under attack
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Berkeley, July 4) – About 400 people converged at the corner of Ashby and College Ave. in the ongoing Friday protests against the depredations of The Dump regime.
As a woman stood on a ladder reading from the Declaration of Idependence, the assemblage grew to fill the four corners of the intersection. Elders, young and disabled shouted and carried signs denouncing Dump and his reincarnation of Hitler’s Gestapo, masked unidentified thugs who terrorize anyone who does not look like a white European. And some who do.
On a day that was supposed to celebrate the nation’s birthday, many waved American flags. But they were upside down in a sign of distress. “Traitor” was repeated accusation and “no kings” a common theme. Many signs carried a one word message, “resist!.” A group sang traditional labor and protest songs. A button vendor, often seen at actions in his green propeller beanie helped with songs from his bicycle mounted sound system.
There was the incessant din of passing cars, and busses too, honking approval. With the passage the Repuglican bill that will deprive millions of health care and give even mote tax breaks to the rich, the very middle class tenor of the present gave a feeling of general outrage and anger not seen since the Viet Nam war days.
During that time that saw the slaughter of 3.5 million Vietnmese and an endless stream Americans coming home in coffins, anger was palpable throughout the nation. Now, as Dump’s goons and US troops are deployed against the people, the TV huckster may have gone too far.
See all high resolution photos here.
