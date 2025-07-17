From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sacramento: Good Trouble Lives On! CA Capitol Pro-Democracy & Civil Rights Rally
Date:
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sac Central Labor Council & AFL-CIO
Location Details:
California State Capitol - WEST STEPS
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Peaceful protest
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Peaceful protest
Sacramento: Good Trouble Lives On! Protest Supporting Civil Rights & Democracy
Location: State of California Capitol - West Steps
Date & time: Thursday, July 17 at 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Hosts: Sacramento Central Labor Council and AFL-CIO
Partner organizations: 50501 Sacramento, Indivisible Sacramento, The Ring of Democracy,
and more
FB post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1263322442164816/
50501 California website: https://50501ca.org/
Join the Sacramento Central Labor Council, SEIU 2015, The Ring of Democracy, and other labor and community allies for a powerful National Day of Action on Thursday, July 17 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM at the West Steps of the California State Capitol.
We’re coming together in solidarity and resistance to honor the legacy of Congressman John Lewis—and to stand up against the dangerous attacks on our civil and human rights being pushed by the Trump administration.
July 17th is the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, and we’re taking action in Sacramento as part of this nationwide day of nonviolent action to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.
From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.
This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.
Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
Location: State of California Capitol - West Steps
Date & time: Thursday, July 17 at 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Hosts: Sacramento Central Labor Council and AFL-CIO
Partner organizations: 50501 Sacramento, Indivisible Sacramento, The Ring of Democracy,
and more
FB post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1263322442164816/
50501 California website: https://50501ca.org/
Join the Sacramento Central Labor Council, SEIU 2015, The Ring of Democracy, and other labor and community allies for a powerful National Day of Action on Thursday, July 17 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM at the West Steps of the California State Capitol.
We’re coming together in solidarity and resistance to honor the legacy of Congressman John Lewis—and to stand up against the dangerous attacks on our civil and human rights being pushed by the Trump administration.
July 17th is the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, and we’re taking action in Sacramento as part of this nationwide day of nonviolent action to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.
From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.
This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.
Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 5, 2025 1:06PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network