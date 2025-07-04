top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Freak the Fourth flag burning in Oakland

by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
A few dozen comrades and passersby joined in for a Fourth of July barbecue at the Lake Merritt amphitheater in Oakland, culminating with the burning of several American flags.
Large flag burns with Lake Merritt in the background
original image (1600x1200)
DJs and a sound system kept folks dancing, free food filled bellies, and a good ol' fashioned flag burning vented anger at the Trump regime for running roughshod over our immigrant friends and neighbors.
§DJ Liam Yesterday
by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
DJ spins tunes with Lake Merritt in the background
original image (1600x1200)
§DJ La Jefa
by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
DJ spins tunes with Lake Merritt in the background
original image (1600x1200)
§Folks enjoying the day in the amphitheater, with the Henry J auditorium in the background
by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
People sit in the Lake Merrit amphitheater
original image (1600x1200)
§Watermelon, potato salad, and BBQ fixings
by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
Table with food and BBQ condiments, Lake Merritt in the background
original image (1600x1200)
§Baby fireworks: "butterflies" and "cobras"
by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
Photo of boxes of kiddy Cobra and Butterfly fireworks
original image (1600x1200)
§Prepping a fire-retardant United States flag for burning with lighter fluid
by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
Person squirts lighter fluid on a US flag that lays on the pavement
original image (1600x1200)
This is the flag pictured at the top of the post.
§Smaller flag burns
by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
Small flag on a wooden pole burns with Lake Merritt in the background
original image (1600x1200)
§Sun sets behind the Alameda County Courthouse
by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
Photo of pathway on the edge of lake leading toward a backlit courthouse building
original image (1600x1200)
Countless protests have been held on the steps of the courthouse for over half a century.

Once darkness sets, the real fireworks show begins in Oakland throughout the flatlands.
§Freak the Fourth flier
by Dave Id
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 11:48PM
Informational flier for event with name, date, title, and location, with background illustration of ICE agents as militarized demons
original image (768x1024)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code