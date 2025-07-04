From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Freak the Fourth flag burning in Oakland
A few dozen comrades and passersby joined in for a Fourth of July barbecue at the Lake Merritt amphitheater in Oakland, culminating with the burning of several American flags.
DJs and a sound system kept folks dancing, free food filled bellies, and a good ol' fashioned flag burning vented anger at the Trump regime for running roughshod over our immigrant friends and neighbors.
