From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Immigrant Rights Ambassador Workshop
Date:
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley CA 94705
3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley CA 94705
Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights Committee and East Bay Sanctuary Covenant invite you to attend a Know Your Rights Workshop at La Pena Cultural Center at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, on July 13, from 2pm to 4pm. Admission is free, but registration is required. To register, please scan the QR code on this flyer.
Please register at https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops
Please register at https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops
For more information: https://www.flpir.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 4, 2025 9:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network