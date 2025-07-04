From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Killer Company General Dynamics: Get Out of Sonoma County!
Date:
Saturday, July 05, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Healdsburg Farmers Market, A W Matheson St., Healdsburg, CA
Join CODEPINK and Sonoma County for Palestine at the Healdsburg Farmers' Market to tell General Dynamics to get out of Sonoma County!
General Dynamics is the 5th largest weapons manufacturer in the world and has a facility right in Healdsburg, 2 blocks from the Farmers Market. General Dynamics has made historic profits from the genocide of Gazans, supplying the IDF with F-16 lethal fighter jets and other weapons and is simultaneously a top profiteer off of ICE and border surveillance in the U.S.
General Dynamics is making a killing from killing civilians in Gaza and stealing our tax dollars to harm people and planet everywhere.
General Dynamics: "OUT OF SONOMA COUNTY!"
General Dynamics is the 5th largest weapons manufacturer in the world and has a facility right in Healdsburg, 2 blocks from the Farmers Market. General Dynamics has made historic profits from the genocide of Gazans, supplying the IDF with F-16 lethal fighter jets and other weapons and is simultaneously a top profiteer off of ICE and border surveillance in the U.S.
General Dynamics is making a killing from killing civilians in Gaza and stealing our tax dollars to harm people and planet everywhere.
General Dynamics: "OUT OF SONOMA COUNTY!"
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/bayjul5
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 4, 2025 4:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network