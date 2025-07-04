top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/5/2025
Palestine North Bay / Marin Anti-War

Killer Company General Dynamics: Get Out of Sonoma County!

Protest General Dynamics in Sonoma County Sat., 7/5
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 05, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Healdsburg Farmers Market, A W Matheson St., Healdsburg, CA
Join CODEPINK and Sonoma County for Palestine at the Healdsburg Farmers' Market to tell General Dynamics to get out of Sonoma County!

General Dynamics is the 5th largest weapons manufacturer in the world and has a facility right in Healdsburg, 2 blocks from the Farmers Market. General Dynamics has made historic profits from the genocide of Gazans, supplying the IDF with F-16 lethal fighter jets and other weapons and is simultaneously a top profiteer off of ICE and border surveillance in the U.S.

General Dynamics is making a killing from killing civilians in Gaza and stealing our tax dollars to harm people and planet everywhere.


General Dynamics: "OUT OF SONOMA COUNTY!"
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/bayjul5
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 4, 2025 4:57PM
§War Profiteer General Dynamics: Out of Sonoma County
by CODEPINK Bay Area
Fri, Jul 4, 2025 4:57PM
War Profiteer General Dynamics Out of Sonoma County!
original image (1200x630)
https://www.codepink.org/bayjul5
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code