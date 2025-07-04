Killer Company General Dynamics: Get Out of Sonoma County!

Saturday, July 05, 2025

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Protest

CODEPINK Bay Area

Healdsburg Farmers Market, A W Matheson St., Healdsburg, CA

Join CODEPINK and Sonoma County for Palestine at the Healdsburg Farmers' Market to tell General Dynamics to get out of Sonoma County!



General Dynamics is the 5th largest weapons manufacturer in the world and has a facility right in Healdsburg, 2 blocks from the Farmers Market. General Dynamics has made historic profits from the genocide of Gazans, supplying the IDF with F-16 lethal fighter jets and other weapons and is simultaneously a top profiteer off of ICE and border surveillance in the U.S.



General Dynamics is making a killing from killing civilians in Gaza and stealing our tax dollars to harm people and planet everywhere.





General Dynamics: "OUT OF SONOMA COUNTY!"