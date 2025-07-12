Demand Free Public Transportation for Everyone!

Date:

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellilssier

Location Details:

#1 Van Ness at Market Street

SFMTA Customer Service Center

San Francisco

SF Bay People's Transit Demands Free Public Transportation for Everyone!



Currently MUNI is increasing the cost, cutting routes, and ticketing people unfairly. Numerous cities throughout the world offer FREE Transportation - examples are Kansas City, Ithaca (NY), Corvallis (OR), and the entire nation of Luxembourg.



San Francisco is one of the RICHEST cities in the world - it can easily afford to offer its citizenry Free Transportation.



Join us in community to make our voices heard through Chalking, Chanting, Waving Signs, and Music.



Demand Accountability from SF government and Transit that Serves The People.

