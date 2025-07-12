From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Demand Free Public Transportation for Everyone!
Date:
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellilssier
Location Details:
#1 Van Ness at Market Street
SFMTA Customer Service Center
San Francisco
SFMTA Customer Service Center
San Francisco
SF Bay People's Transit Demands Free Public Transportation for Everyone!
Currently MUNI is increasing the cost, cutting routes, and ticketing people unfairly. Numerous cities throughout the world offer FREE Transportation - examples are Kansas City, Ithaca (NY), Corvallis (OR), and the entire nation of Luxembourg.
San Francisco is one of the RICHEST cities in the world - it can easily afford to offer its citizenry Free Transportation.
Join us in community to make our voices heard through Chalking, Chanting, Waving Signs, and Music.
Demand Accountability from SF government and Transit that Serves The People.
Currently MUNI is increasing the cost, cutting routes, and ticketing people unfairly. Numerous cities throughout the world offer FREE Transportation - examples are Kansas City, Ithaca (NY), Corvallis (OR), and the entire nation of Luxembourg.
San Francisco is one of the RICHEST cities in the world - it can easily afford to offer its citizenry Free Transportation.
Join us in community to make our voices heard through Chalking, Chanting, Waving Signs, and Music.
Demand Accountability from SF government and Transit that Serves The People.
For more information: https://sharethemoney.institute/opinion
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 2:33PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network