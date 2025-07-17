From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: Good Trouble Lives On!
Date:
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible of Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
Various Locations Across Santa Cruz County: 745 Ocean St | Mission & Laurel | Ocean & Water | 41st & Capitola Rd | Soquel Dr & Porter | Soquel Dr & State Park
Pick an intersection and join us Thursday, July 17th from 4–6pm to Stand Up for justice, civil rights, voting rights, equality, the right to protest, free speech, and the programs working people rely on (Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security) and Speak Out against discrimination, ICE raids, deportation without due process, and attacks on black and brown people, immigrants, trans people, and other communities. The time to act is NOW!
Indivisible of Santa Cruz County members will be present at each of the designated intersections. Let’s make our voices heard far and wide!
WHERE: MAJOR INTERSECTIONS FROM SANTA CRUZ TO APTOS:
* Mission St. & Laurel St. (Santa Cruz)
* Ocean St. & Water St. (Santa Cruz)
* 41st & Capitola Rd (Capitola)
* Soquel Dr & Porter St. (Soquel)
* Soquel Dr & State Park Dr. (Aptos)
Join the intersection closest to you!
Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people.
On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.
From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.
This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.
Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
NATIONAL PROTEST MAP HERE: https://goodtroubleliveson.org/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 12:01PM
