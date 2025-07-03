From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest sign making & creative action in preparation for July 4th protest
Date:
Thursday, July 03, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism (NorCal)
Email:
Location Details:
Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco
Next to the statue of Miguel Hidalgo
Four Days of Resistance: Day 2, Wed, July 2
"Refuse Fascism Resistance Hub" in Dolores Park, San Francisco
Come back on Thursday for:
4:00 PM: Protest art & sign making in preparation for the July 4th 8:00 PM rally and march from Dolores Park to Pier 39, ending in an Anti-Fascist Dance Party under the fireworks
7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” creative action
Dress warm for the cool San Francisco evenings!
Join Refuse Fascism (NorCal) and others for four days of bold, loud, non-violent but determined actions to bring people together, grow this movement, declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America, and demand the removal of the Trump fascist regime.
DM us on Instagram @refusefascism.norcal or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org to volunteer, support & contribute in different ways.
Time to act is now! It can become too late, so don't wait - join the fight to defeat Trump/MAGA fascism.
For more information: https://bit.ly/m/RFnorcal
