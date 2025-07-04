NOT A PROTEST - Indivisible Democracy Dancers Contingent in Independence Day ParadeMeet at Hopkins Street and Arguello Road in downtown Redwood CityIndependence Day on Friday, July 4 at 9 AM – 12:30 PM(You don't need to be a good dancer. Just come and join us in the parade)This a local Indivisible event! The 4th of July Redwood City parade. THIS IS NOT A PROTEST. We are following the rules of the event...no signs, no clothing with slogans.We are are reaching out to a whole other audience---(20,000 are expected)--and our own.... we are dressing in red white and blue and will be singing protest/patriot songs! There will be amplification and microphones!Join us! Meet at Hopkins and Arguello at 9:00 as there will be many people there. We will have a banner with our name...watch for us. Parade starts promptly at 10.Parking at Cal Train commuter lot on Perry between Brewster and Broadway--walk on Brewster across the tracks (Carefully) and our meeting place is 4 blocks away.THIS WILL BE FUN I PROMISE!