top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/4/2025
Peninsula Government & Elections

Redwood City: Indivisible Democracy Dancers Contingent in 4th of July Parade

9am at intersection of Hopkins Strete and Arguello Road Downtown Redwood City, CA
original image (1000x1000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
9am at intersection of Hopkins Strete and Arguello Road
Downtown Redwood City, CA
NOT A PROTEST - Indivisible Democracy Dancers Contingent in Independence Day Parade

Meet at Hopkins Street and Arguello Road in downtown Redwood City

Independence Day on Friday, July 4 at 9 AM – 12:30 PM

https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/807993/

(You don't need to be a good dancer. Just come and join us in the parade)


This a local Indivisible event! The 4th of July Redwood City parade. THIS IS NOT A PROTEST. We are following the rules of the event...no signs, no clothing with slogans.

We are are reaching out to a whole other audience---(20,000 are expected)--and our own.... we are dressing in red white and blue and will be singing protest/patriot songs! There will be amplification and microphones!

Join us! Meet at Hopkins and Arguello at 9:00 as there will be many people there. We will have a banner with our name...watch for us. Parade starts promptly at 10.

Parking at Cal Train commuter lot on Perry between Brewster and Broadway--walk on Brewster across the tracks (Carefully) and our meeting place is 4 blocks away.

THIS WILL BE FUN I PROMISE!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 9:13AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code