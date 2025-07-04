From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Redwood City: Indivisible Democracy Dancers Contingent in 4th of July Parade
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
9am at intersection of Hopkins Strete and Arguello Road
Downtown Redwood City, CA
Downtown Redwood City, CA
NOT A PROTEST - Indivisible Democracy Dancers Contingent in Independence Day Parade
Meet at Hopkins Street and Arguello Road in downtown Redwood City
Independence Day on Friday, July 4 at 9 AM – 12:30 PM
https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/807993/
(You don't need to be a good dancer. Just come and join us in the parade)
This a local Indivisible event! The 4th of July Redwood City parade. THIS IS NOT A PROTEST. We are following the rules of the event...no signs, no clothing with slogans.
We are are reaching out to a whole other audience---(20,000 are expected)--and our own.... we are dressing in red white and blue and will be singing protest/patriot songs! There will be amplification and microphones!
Join us! Meet at Hopkins and Arguello at 9:00 as there will be many people there. We will have a banner with our name...watch for us. Parade starts promptly at 10.
Parking at Cal Train commuter lot on Perry between Brewster and Broadway--walk on Brewster across the tracks (Carefully) and our meeting place is 4 blocks away.
THIS WILL BE FUN I PROMISE!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 9:13AM
