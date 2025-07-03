top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Students & Labor Rally at SF City Hall to Defend Ethnic Studies at SFUSD

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jul 3, 2025 9:05AM
Labor and community supporters of SFUSD Ethnic Studies program rallied at San Francisco City hall to oppose the attack on it by politicians and supporters of Trump.
Students, teachers and unionists rallied at SF City Hall to defend the ethnic studies program at SFUSD. On July 1, 2025 a community labor rally was held to defend the ethnic studies program at SFUSD. Teachers, unionists and community supporters spoke out about why the program should be defended.

Additional Media:

The '68 SF State Strike, Labor & The Lessons For Today On The 50th Anniversary
https://youtu.be/0D32m3lw2_4

Labor And The 1968 San Francisco State Strike
https://youtu.be/mGzEAIWkiYQ

Then & Now On The 50th Anniversary Of The SF State Strike
https://youtu.be/GnNh0WlvTrk

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TZiISADCUAs
§We Love Ethnic Studies
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jul 3, 2025 9:05AM
sm_sfusd_ethnic_studies_we_love_.jpg
original image (1144x1052)
Supporters of SFUSD Ethnic Studies rallied at SA City Hall to support the program
https://youtu.be/TZiISADCUAs
