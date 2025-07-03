Labor and community supporters of SFUSD Ethnic Studies program rallied at San Francisco City hall to oppose the attack on it by politicians and supporters of Trump.

Students, teachers and unionists rallied at SF City Hall to defend the ethnic studies program at SFUSD. On July 1, 2025 a community labor rally was held to defend the ethnic studies program at SFUSD. Teachers, unionists and community supporters spoke out about why the program should be defended.