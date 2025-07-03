From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Students & Labor Rally at SF City Hall to Defend Ethnic Studies at SFUSD
Labor and community supporters of SFUSD Ethnic Studies program rallied at San Francisco City hall to oppose the attack on it by politicians and supporters of Trump.
Students, teachers and unionists rallied at SF City Hall to defend the ethnic studies program at SFUSD. On July 1, 2025 a community labor rally was held to defend the ethnic studies program at SFUSD. Teachers, unionists and community supporters spoke out about why the program should be defended.
Additional Media:
The '68 SF State Strike, Labor & The Lessons For Today On The 50th Anniversary
https://youtu.be/0D32m3lw2_4
Labor And The 1968 San Francisco State Strike
https://youtu.be/mGzEAIWkiYQ
Then & Now On The 50th Anniversary Of The SF State Strike
https://youtu.be/GnNh0WlvTrk
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TZiISADCUAs
