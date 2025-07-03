top
Central Valley Government & Elections

Tracy: No Kings Since 1776! Join Indivisible Contingent in the July 4th Parade

Starts at 11th Street and Central Ave. Tracy, CA 95376
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Tracy
Location Details:
Starts at 11th Street and Central Ave.
Tracy, CA 95376
Join the Indivisible Tracy contingent in the City of Tracy 4th of July Parade

Friday, July 4 at 8:30am – 12pm

From #NoKings to the ultimate #DeclarationofIndependence - we're marching for Freedom, Democracy, Truth - showing the power of WE, The People!

This year, Indivisible Tracy is making history in our first-ever appearance in the Tracy 4th of July Parade - and we want YOU with us!

We need:

- Float decorators
- Walkers of ALL ages
- Candy ambassadors
- Sign Holders
- Flag wavers
- Bubble blowers
- Banner bearers
- And loud, proud #DefendersOfDemocracy

Whether you're preparing beforehand or walking with us (or BOTH!), let's show Tracy that democracy is alive, joyful and powered by people like YOU!

Please sign up with Mobilize to volunteer. We need to know how many will be participating as soon as possible, and it's the best way to communicate with and coordinate all our volunteers. You will receive an email specifically for our parade participants with additional information about your role in the parade.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 8:58AM
§
by Indivisible Tracy
Thu, Jul 3, 2025 8:58AM
sm_tracy___s_fourth_of_july_a_day_full_of_food_fun_and_fireworks_city_news_city_of_tracy_ca.jpg
original image (600x711)
Info below on City of Tracy 4th of July Parade

https://www.cityoftracy.org/Home/Components/News/News/785/78
https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
