Sebastopol: Red, White & Blue Resistance Pro-Democracy Sidewalk Protest

Date:

Saturday, July 05, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Pro-democracy patriots/volunteers

Location Details:

Intersection of N. Main Street and Bodega Ave (HWY 12)

Sebastopol, CA, 95472

For our patriotic weekend, pro-democracy patriots are bringing signs and flags to the main intersection to declare our love for country and constitution.



Let's make it festive, positive, and passionate.



Visit the table by the bank for more information on upcoming actions.