From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sebastopol: Red, White & Blue Resistance Pro-Democracy Sidewalk Protest
Date:
Saturday, July 05, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy patriots/volunteers
Location Details:
Intersection of N. Main Street and Bodega Ave (HWY 12)
Sebastopol, CA, 95472
Sebastopol, CA, 95472
Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 10 - 11:30 AM
For our patriotic weekend, pro-democracy patriots are bringing signs and flags to the main intersection to declare our love for country and constitution.
Let's make it festive, positive, and passionate.
Visit the table by the bank for more information on upcoming actions.
For our patriotic weekend, pro-democracy patriots are bringing signs and flags to the main intersection to declare our love for country and constitution.
Let's make it festive, positive, and passionate.
Visit the table by the bank for more information on upcoming actions.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/red-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 8:07AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network