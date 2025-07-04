From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free America! Berkeley Banner Drop - Pro-Democracy, Fight Fascism
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Overpass Visibility Brigade
Location Details:
I80 Pedestrian/Bike Overpass
University Ave and Second Street
Berkeley, CA, 94720
Friday, July 4, 2025 at 3 - 4 PM
Celebrate July 4th by taking part in an overpass visibility event on the I80 pedestrian overpass in Berkeley @ University Ave.
We’ll use huge letters to spell out an inspiring message about freedom for ALL OF US on the 4th of July for passing cars. Exact messaging TBD depending on current events. There will be bubbles, pom-poms, and lots of waving for freedom.
Parking is easiest on the bay side of the bridge at Brickyard Cove Park next to Seabreeze Market, near the corner of Frontage Road and University Ave. We have signs large enough to be easily read from the freeway. It can get windy up there, so bring layers and a spirit of solidarity in resistance.
Feel free to pop by for encouragement, no need to stay the entire time. Photos and video of this event may be shared publicly, please inform photographers if you are a ninja 🥷.
We look forward to being visible with you!
CELEBRATE FREEDOM. IGNITE YOUR REBELLION
Your freedom. Your people. Your rebellion.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/over...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 7:58AM
