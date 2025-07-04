top
East Bay
East Bay
East Bay Government & Elections

El Cerrito: Free America! Sidewalk Protest for Democracy

Sidewalk rally (in front of El Cerrito Plaza shopping center) Intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Carlson Blvd. El Cerrito, CA, 94530
original image (900x693)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy volunteers
Location Details:
Sidewalk rally (in front of El Cerrito Plaza shopping center)
Intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Carlson Blvd.
El Cerrito, CA, 94530
We will rally at the western end of the El Cerrito Plaza at the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Carlson Blvd. Let’s raise our voice to protect our freedoms from a wannabe king and fight to defeat this and make America a much better place!

CELEBRATE FREEDOM. IGNITE YOUR REBELLION

Independence Day is about the fight for freedom. The American Revolution was a stand against tyranny and kings. That same spirit has lived on—from the Boston Tea Party to the Underground Railroad, from Stonewall to the Civil Rights Movement.

America is in crisis. Real democracy feels out of reach. Freedom is in trouble.

This July 4th weekend, while the U.S. marks Independence Day, we’ll gather across the country—on porches, in town squares, backyards, and streets—to stand for real freedom and build a vision of a Free America brick by brick.

Free America is wherever we are. Free America is whatever we make it.

THIS IS YOUR INVITATION TO TAKE IT BACK.

We invite communities to create their own Free America events—rallies, marches, block parties, banner drops, street parades, art builds, backyard BBQs, dance protests, and more.

Your freedom! Your people! Your rebellion!

They want us scared, divided, and alone. They don’t want us to dream about freedom. But that’s exactly what we have to do.

This Fourth of July, we will be in the streets with songs of freedom and joy. The dream of American freedom belongs to all of us, and we will not stop in our pursuit of its promise, now or ever.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/el-c...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 7:46AM
