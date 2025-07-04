El Cerrito: Free America! Sidewalk Protest for Democracy

Date:

Friday, July 04, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Pro-democracy volunteers

Location Details:

Sidewalk rally (in front of El Cerrito Plaza shopping center)

Intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Carlson Blvd.

El Cerrito, CA, 94530

We will rally at the western end of the El Cerrito Plaza at the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Carlson Blvd. Let’s raise our voice to protect our freedoms from a wannabe king and fight to defeat this and make America a much better place!



CELEBRATE FREEDOM. IGNITE YOUR REBELLION



Independence Day is about the fight for freedom. The American Revolution was a stand against tyranny and kings. That same spirit has lived on—from the Boston Tea Party to the Underground Railroad, from Stonewall to the Civil Rights Movement.



America is in crisis. Real democracy feels out of reach. Freedom is in trouble.



This July 4th weekend, while the U.S. marks Independence Day, we’ll gather across the country—on porches, in town squares, backyards, and streets—to stand for real freedom and build a vision of a Free America brick by brick.



Free America is wherever we are. Free America is whatever we make it.



THIS IS YOUR INVITATION TO TAKE IT BACK.



We invite communities to create their own Free America events—rallies, marches, block parties, banner drops, street parades, art builds, backyard BBQs, dance protests, and more.



Your freedom! Your people! Your rebellion!



They want us scared, divided, and alone. They don’t want us to dream about freedom. But that’s exactly what we have to do.



This Fourth of July, we will be in the streets with songs of freedom and joy. The dream of American freedom belongs to all of us, and we will not stop in our pursuit of its promise, now or ever.

