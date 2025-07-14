Cold As ICE: Protest Elon Musk and the Billionaire Class

Date:

Monday, July 14, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Tesla Engineering Headquarters

Page Mill Road & Hanover Street

Palo Alto, CA 94304

Elon Musk used his vast fortune to help Donald Trump get elected, who is now actively engaged in a mass deportation of tax paying, peace loving immigrants. Musk and his fellow billionaires must be held accountable.



Take action at Tesla everywhere.



Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.



Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.



We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. Bring LGBTQ+ flags and accessories and any signs that connects #NaziMusk with fascist ICE.



This is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun.



Join us.



Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig).