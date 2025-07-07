From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Elon musk's fascist government takeover day 2 of week long action
Date:
Monday, July 07, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Stanford Tesla•393 Stanford Shopping Center , Palo Alto, CA 94304 US
Sunday 7/6 1-2 pm Palantir
Monday 7/7 4-5 pm Google
Tuesday 7/8 4-5 pm Amazon - Boycott Prime Day!
Wednesday 7/9 4-5 pm Facebook
Thursday 7/10 4-5 pm Whole Foods
Friday. 7/11 4-5 pm Tesla
Saturday 7/12 12-2 pm Tesla
