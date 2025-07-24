top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Climate Change is Fueling the Insurance Crisis. Who Should Pay?

San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B 100 Larkin St San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (950x475)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
As climate disasters intensify, insurers are raising premiums, reducing coverage, and pulling out of high-risk areas, leaving homeowners and communities financially vulnerable. How can officials protect the public and make those responsible bear the risk and rising costs? California is the epicenter of a growing debate about whether and how officials can hold the major oil and gas companies that are fueling the crisis accountable. Attendees will gain insight into emerging ways to confront this growing crisis and make polluters pay.

The Center for Climate Integrity is a nonprofit organization that supports communities in efforts to hold oil and gas corporations accountable for deceiving the public about their harmful products.

Corey Riday-White is a Managing Attorney based in Eugene, OR. Corey has worked on and around climate litigation for almost ten years. He joined CCI in 2019 and acts as legislative counsel and head of legal outreach.

Chelsea Linsley is a Senior Attorney based in Oakland, CA. Chelsea has over eight years of experience holding major industries accountable for the protection of the environment and human health. She joined CCI in 2022 and supports the organization's legal strategies on climate change and insurance.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/07/24/present...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 12:18AM
