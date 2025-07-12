top
View events for the week of 7/12/2025
Virtual event
Date:
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
Virtual event
A worldwide panel discussion on storytelling as a way to process climate fear and grief, resolve conflict and imagine a way forward together.

Steven Mayers and Jonathan Freedman have been on a five-year journey to listen to the stories of people who are searching for creative solutions to climate crises in their regions of the world. Their forthcoming book, Last Chance Road, is an urgent present-tense story documenting their journey to interview individuals on the frontlines of climate change. "We take readers along with us to listen to climate-displaced people and defenders of the environment in four remote regions. The interviews are conducted on the ground and via online platforms during the coronavirus pandemic. We're letting these stories take us where they will, listening rather than prescribing. Last Chance Road leads us to Yucatan, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, back home to California and converge in Glasgow Scotland in November of 2021, where the narrators convene at the People's COP26 to reflect on the global climate crisis, and to envision a shared future."

For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/07/12/panel-s...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 12:18AM
