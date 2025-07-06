Free Energy Savings Assistance Program

Date:

Sunday, July 06, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, Chinese Center

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Learn about no-cost energy upgrades for qualifying homeowners and tenants. These upgrades help make your home more energy-efficient and can reduce your utility bills.



Work is completed by Quality Conservation Services, a licensed and insured PG&E subcontractor. A free in-home assessment will determine the upgrades you qualify for.



Take advantage of this opportunity to make your home more efficient-at no cost to you!



This program is available in English, Spanish and Mandarin.



Free