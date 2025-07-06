From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Energy Savings Assistance Program
Date:
Sunday, July 06, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Chinese Center
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Learn about no-cost energy upgrades for qualifying homeowners and tenants. These upgrades help make your home more energy-efficient and can reduce your utility bills.
Work is completed by Quality Conservation Services, a licensed and insured PG&E subcontractor. A free in-home assessment will determine the upgrades you qualify for.
Take advantage of this opportunity to make your home more efficient-at no cost to you!
This program is available in English, Spanish and Mandarin.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/07/06/present...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 3, 2025 12:18AM
