San Jose: Emergency Mass Protests to Save Healthcare by C. de la Fuente, BSN, RN

Join in protesting the horrific proposed cuts to healthcare as we demand funding for Medicaid, Medicare and VA healthcare.

Two physicians and I are calling all healthcare advocates in Santa Clara County, CA to save healthcare.



Even if we lose this battle against the Big Horrible Bill, we hope to show that Santa Clara County will NOT go down quietly!



Here are the details:



📣 WHAT: Fund Healthcare, Not Billionaires



Urgent Mass Protest to Save Medicaid, Medicare, and VA Healthcare



Endorsed by Dr. Carol Peyser, MD, Organizer for Stand Up for Science and Sanity and Dr. Kim Gandy, MD, Organizer for Indivisible Mid-Peninsula.



📍 WHERE: Peace Corner



(Corner of Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd, across from Santana Row)



🚗 PARKING: Park at Winchester Shopping Center (off Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA)



🗓️ WHEN:



Wednesday, July 2

Thursday, July 3

Friday, July 4



6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (sunset begins at 8:30 PM)



INSTRUCTIONS:



Bring a protest sign with a tombstone theme, or create one with a message that resonates with you.



We also have premade protest signs in case you do not have a sign.



Use large, clear letters readable by passing cars (driving ~45 mph).



Clinicians who wear a white coat as a uniform are encouraged to wear their white coat (cover employer logo).



Clinicians who wear scrubs as a uniform are encouraged to wear their scrubs (cover employer logo).



Free water and snacks will be available.



Wear sun protection (hat, sunglasses, sunblock, etc.)



This event is strictly nonviolent. Do not bring items that could be mistaken for tools of vandalism, violence, or riot gear.



If counter-protesters are present (rare at this location): Ignore them completely. No verbal or nonverbal engagement. No eye contact. Do not record them. Remain facing traffic with your whole body and sign and stay focused on our mission of making our message highly visible to the public.



If approached by security or police (rare at this location), refer them directly to the event host: Cristina de la Fuente, RN.



🕕 6:00 PM Huddle under the Winchester Shopping Center sign to review safety and instructions.



🕗 8:00 PM Debrief to share feedback and ideas for maximizing turnout and public solidarity in Santa Clara County.



Hope to see you there!



In Solidarity,



Cristina de la Fuente, BSN, RN

Organizer, Fund Healthcare, Not Billionaires

