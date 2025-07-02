top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Environment & Forest Defense

LaborFest Panel-Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals & Working People

SF Park Branch Library 1833 Page St., SF
Thursday, July 17, 2025
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Class/Workshop
LaborFest
SF Park Branch Library
1833 Page St., SF
7/17/25 LaborFest Panel-
Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals & Working People

The growing corruption scandal in San Francisco from one city department to another department has exposed the massive privatization, lack of transparency and outsourcing of public spaces and work in San Francisco. This panel will look at the process of corruption from Golden Gate Park and the “non-profit” Park Alliance to the “Sunset Dunes Park” that the developers are pushing.

Speakers:
Harry Pariser, Golden Gate Park Researcher & Writer On Privatizaion of Golden Gate Park
Albert Chow, Community Activist, Great Highway Hardware
Calvin Welch, Kezar Stadium Advisory Committee & Board Member of Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council

Endorsed by Laborfest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/public-sp...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 2, 2025 10:21AM
§SF Privatization Of Public Land
by LaborFest
Wed, Jul 2, 2025 10:21AM
sf_privatization_land.jpg
The politicians in San Francisco are putting all of our public resources and land for sale. This forum will discuss how this is happening and how it is ripping off the people of San Francisco
https://laborfest.net/2025/event/public-sp...
§SF Corruption Map & The Contracting Out Connection
by LaborFest
Wed, Jul 2, 2025 10:21AM
sm_sf_corruption_map.jpg
original image (1280x1280)
There is a massive systemic corruption scandal in San Francisco and the role of privatization of public resources and contracting out of City lands and services in a major part of this crisis.
https://laborfest.net/2025/event/public-sp...
Add Your Comments
