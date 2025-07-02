LaborFest Panel-Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals & Working People

7/17/25 LaborFest Panel-

Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals & Working People



July 17 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm PDT

Park Branch Library – 1833 Page St., SF

The growing corruption scandal in San Francisco from one city department to another department has exposed the massive privatization, lack of transparency and outsourcing of public spaces and work in San Francisco. This panel will look at the process of corruption from Golden Gate Park and the “non-profit” Park Alliance to the “Sunset Dunes Park” that the developers are pushing.



Speakers:

Harry Pariser, Golden Gate Park Researcher & Writer On Privatizaion of Golden Gate Park

Albert Chow, Community Activist, Great Highway Hardware

Calvin Welch, Kezar Stadium Advisory Committee & Board Member of Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council



