4th of July Berkeley Protest
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
College Ave & Ashby Ave, Berkeley, CA
This Berkeley protest occurs every Friday at College & Ashby, let's make it HUGE on the 4th of July at 5:00 PM to declare our independence from the fascist regime
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 2, 2025 7:52AM
