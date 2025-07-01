top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
View events for the week of 7/2/2025
San Francisco Government & Elections

Film screening in Dolores Park: "The Square" (2013)

Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco
Date:
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
Time:
8:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism (NorCal)
Email:
Location Details:
Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco
Four Days of Resistance: Day 2, Wed, July 2
"Refuse Fascism Resistance Hub" in Dolores Park, San Francisco

8:30 PM: Open-air film screening “The Square” (2013) a documentary that follows the Egyptian protest movement from the 2011 overthrow of military leader Hosni Mubarak through the ousting of Mohammed Morsi in 2013.
Let's learn from the people of the world who have gotten rid of their fascist rulers and dictators! It is possible, and we can do it, too!

Bring your picnic blankets to get comfortable and stay warm!

Check out the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eWBmVprInQ

Join Refuse Fascism (NorCal) and others for four days of bold, loud, non-violent but determined actions to bring people together, grow this movement, declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America, and demand the removal of the Trump fascist regime. On July 4th, at 8:00 PM the days of resistance will culminate in a “Trump Must Go NOW!” march from the park to Pier 39, ending in an Anti-fascist Dance Party in the streets under the fireworks!

DM us on Instagram @refusefascism.norcal or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org to volunteer, support & contribute in different ways.

Come back on Thursday for:
4:00 PM: Protest art & sign making
7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass action

Time to act is now! It can become too late, so don't wait - join the fight to defeat Trump/MAGA fascism.
For more information: https://bit.ly/m/RFnorcal
by Refuse Fascism (NorCal)
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 10:53PM
https://bit.ly/m/RFnorcal
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
