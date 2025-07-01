From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film screening in Dolores Park: "The Square" (2013)
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
8:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Screening
Refuse Fascism (NorCal)
Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco
Four Days of Resistance: Day 2, Wed, July 2
"Refuse Fascism Resistance Hub" in Dolores Park, San Francisco
8:30 PM: Open-air film screening “The Square” (2013) a documentary that follows the Egyptian protest movement from the 2011 overthrow of military leader Hosni Mubarak through the ousting of Mohammed Morsi in 2013.
Let's learn from the people of the world who have gotten rid of their fascist rulers and dictators! It is possible, and we can do it, too!
Bring your picnic blankets to get comfortable and stay warm!
Check out the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eWBmVprInQ
Join Refuse Fascism (NorCal) and others for four days of bold, loud, non-violent but determined actions to bring people together, grow this movement, declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America, and demand the removal of the Trump fascist regime. On July 4th, at 8:00 PM the days of resistance will culminate in a “Trump Must Go NOW!” march from the park to Pier 39, ending in an Anti-fascist Dance Party in the streets under the fireworks!
DM us on Instagram @refusefascism.norcal or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org to volunteer, support & contribute in different ways.
Come back on Thursday for:
4:00 PM: Protest art & sign making
7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass action
Time to act is now! It can become too late, so don't wait - join the fight to defeat Trump/MAGA fascism.
For more information: https://bit.ly/m/RFnorcal
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 1, 2025
