Forum & Discussion: “What is fascism & how can we defeat it?”
Date:
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism (NorCal)
Email:
Location Details:
Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco
Four Days of Resistance: Day 2, Wed, July 2
"Refuse Fascism Resistance Hub" in Dolores Park, San Francisco
6:00 PM: Forum and discussion “What is fascism and how can we defeat it?”
8:30 PM: Film screening “The Square” (2013)
Join Refuse Fascism (NorCal) and others for four days of bold, loud, non-violent but determined actions to bring people together, grow this movement, declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America, and demand the removal of the Trump fascist regime. On July 4th, at 8:00 PM the days of resistance will culminate in a “Trump Must Go NOW!” march from the park to Pier 39, ending in an Anti-fascist Dance Party in the streets under the fireworks!
DM us on Instagram @refusefascism.norcal or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org to volunteer, support & contribute in different ways.
Come back on Thursday for:
4:00 PM: Protest art & sign making
7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass action
Time to act is now! It can become too late, so let's not waste it.
For more information: https://bit.ly/m/RFnorcal
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 1, 2025 10:38PM
