UBER and other drivers rallied in San Francisco and marched to the UBER headquarters. They are angry about AI being used to increase the exploitation and also cut their wages.

UBER and other gig drivers rallied in San Francisco on July 1, 2025 and marched to UBER headquarters. They talked about the use of AI and algorithms to drive down wages and further exploit workers and the public. They also discussed the deregulation by the politicians and the lack of transparency by these tech companies which use algorithms and AI to deactivate drivers without due process and increase the slave labor conditions.This action was sponsored by Gig Workers Rising and other organizations.