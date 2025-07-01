From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UBER Stop Using AI to Drive Our Wages Down! Gig Drivers Rally & March to UBER HQ in SF
UBER and other drivers rallied in San Francisco and marched to the UBER headquarters. They are angry about AI being used to increase the exploitation and also cut their wages.
UBER and other gig drivers rallied in San Francisco on July 1, 2025 and marched to UBER headquarters. They talked about the use of AI and algorithms to drive down wages and further exploit workers and the public. They also discussed the deregulation by the politicians and the lack of transparency by these tech companies which use algorithms and AI to deactivate drivers without due process and increase the slave labor conditions.
This action was sponsored by Gig Workers Rising and other organizations.
Additional Media:
UBER Drivers Protest Slave Labor Conditions At UBER HQ In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/wij6QPRLh_A
Stop Ripping Us Off! Drivers & Gig Workers Protest UBER & Lyft Scams & Exploitation In SF
https://youtu.be/Jt7xO6jjUkY
"Pay Us Benefits" & "No On Prop 22" UBER Workers Protest At SF UBER World HQ
https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA
We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk
CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s
UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s
UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s
SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM
UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s
Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38
For More Info:
https://go.gigworkersrising.org
Uber's Inequality MachineData on How AI-Driven Pay is Harming Workers and What We Can Do to Push Back June 2025
https://www.powerswitchaction.org/resources/ubers-inequality-machine
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ZibFsoN2dlQ
