San Francisco Labor & Workers

UBER Stop Using AI to Drive Our Wages Down! Gig Drivers Rally & March to UBER HQ in SF

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 8:26PM
UBER and other drivers rallied in San Francisco and marched to the UBER headquarters. They are angry about AI being used to increase the exploitation and also cut their wages.
UBER and other drivers rallied in San Francisco and marched to the UBER headquarters. They are angry about AI being used to increase the ...
original image (4032x3024)
UBER and other gig drivers rallied in San Francisco on July 1, 2025 and marched to UBER headquarters. They talked about the use of AI and algorithms to drive down wages and further exploit workers and the public. They also discussed the deregulation by the politicians and the lack of transparency by these tech companies which use algorithms and AI to deactivate drivers without due process and increase the slave labor conditions.

This action was sponsored by Gig Workers Rising and other organizations.

Additional Media:

UBER Drivers Protest Slave Labor Conditions At UBER HQ In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/wij6QPRLh_A

Stop Ripping Us Off! Drivers & Gig Workers Protest UBER & Lyft Scams & Exploitation In SF
https://youtu.be/Jt7xO6jjUkY

"Pay Us Benefits" & "No On Prop 22" UBER Workers Protest At SF UBER World HQ
https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA

We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk

CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s

UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s

UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s

UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s

UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s

SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, ​And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg

Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM

UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s

Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38

For More Info:
https://go.gigworkersrising.org
Uber's Inequality MachineData on How AI-Driven Pay is Harming Workers and What We Can Do to Push Back June 2025
https://www.powerswitchaction.org/resources/ubers-inequality-machine
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ZibFsoN2dlQ
§Drivers Marched To UBER HQ
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 8:26PM
sm_img_1409.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Drivers marched to UBER headquarters.
https://youtu.be/ZibFsoN2dlQ
§Gig Workers Are Organizing
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 8:26PM
sm_img_1350.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Gig workers are facing increasing slave labor conditions.
https://youtu.be/ZibFsoN2dlQ
§Workers Angry About AI Being Used By UBER To Further Exploitation
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 8:26PM
sm_img_1462.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UBER and other drivers are angry about the use of AI and Algorythms to increase exploitation of the drivers and public.
https://youtu.be/ZibFsoN2dlQ
§Drivers Forced To Live In Their Cars
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 8:26PM
sm_img_1450.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Drivers because of the wages which are less than minimum pay are being forced to live in their cars.
https://youtu.be/ZibFsoN2dlQ
§Workers Are Fighting For Living Wages
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 8:26PM
sm_img_1469.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Gig drivers are unable to survive and are fighting for living wages.
https://youtu.be/ZibFsoN2dlQ
§The CEO of UBER Dara Khosrowshahi Making Billions Off Drivers
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 8:26PM
sm_img_1315.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CEO of UBER Dara Khosrowshahi is using AI and algorithms to further the exploitation and ripp off the drivers They rallied on July 1, 2025 and marched to UBER HQ
https://youtu.be/ZibFsoN2dlQ
