Film Screening: "14 Tîrmeh"
Date:
Tuesday, July 08, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
via Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Subrosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Film Screening: 14 Tîrmeh
at SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave
Tuesday, July 8 @ 5pm
Poetic and raw: life, death, and resistance
Witness and reflect on 45 years of ongoing struggle
Hosted by Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
Free, followed by discussion
Food and refreshments provided
14 Tirmeh, or “July 14” is a stark and moving reflection of one of the most brutal episodes in the Turkish state’s war on Kurdish identity. Through restrained visuals and powerful testimony, the film honors the resistance of Kurdish political prisoners who faced torture, repression, and death with defiant will. A meditation on memory, sacrifice, and the cost of struggle.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/rojavasc1/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 1, 2025 5:21PM
