Film Screening: 14 Tîrmeh

at SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave

Tuesday, July 8 @ 5pm



Poetic and raw: life, death, and resistance

Witness and reflect on 45 years of ongoing struggle



Hosted by Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz



Free, followed by discussion

Food and refreshments provided



14 Tirmeh, or “July 14” is a stark and moving reflection of one of the most brutal episodes in the Turkish state’s war on Kurdish identity. Through restrained visuals and powerful testimony, the film honors the resistance of Kurdish political prisoners who faced torture, repression, and death with defiant will. A meditation on memory, sacrifice, and the cost of struggle.