Please join Defense for Children International - Palestine and Donkeysaddle Projects for a virtual screening of "Severed" and discussion with the filmmakers.Mohamad Saleh was shot in the leg by an Israeli sniper during the Great March of Return protests in Gaza in 2018 when he was just 12 years old. Three years later, after medical interventions failed, doctors amputated his leg. Mohamad was the subject of a 2019 short film from Donkeysaddle Projects that chronicled his difficulties receiving medical care and navigating the complex process to leave Gaza for treatment. Now, Mohamad is 18 years old, living in exile in Cairo, Egypt after fleeing Gaza with his mother following Israel's campaign of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza."Severed" is Donkeysaddle Projects' new short film about Mohamad's escape to Cairo and his life now in Egypt, navigating family separation and an uncertain future.