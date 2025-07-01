Hundreds of UCSF healthcare workers from the Parnassus and Mission Bay campus spoke out about the emergency healthcare conditions at UCSF hospitals because of layoffs and cutbacks that have been going on for years. Workers spoke out about this history and the flagrant union busting attack against the workers and unions

The UC management and Regents are instituting layoffs of over 200 frontline healthcare workers at the UCSF Parnassus campus and the Mission Bay campus. They only provided notice to the union hours before instituting the terminations which flagrantly violated the union contract. The CWA UPTE workers and AFSCME 3299 workers are also without a contract and the CNA NNU nurses contract expires in November.Union workers from the CNA-NNU and UPTE-CWA at the UCSF Parnassus campus spoke out on June 27, 2025 about the layoffs, the growing life and death dangers to patients and the privatization and corporatization of the UC.The UC management and Regents are spending billions on new hospitals and buying hospitals in order to be more competitive and more profitable against other major HMO's such as Sutter, Kaiser and Stanford Healthcare.The Trump government is also dismantling the NIH and is demanding that all educational institutions mold their studies and programs to their political agenda. Project 2025 calls for the privatization of all public education and the elimination of independent unions replaced by company unions.Workers are worried that these cuts are only the beginning of the attacks on workers at UCSF and UC. The billions being cut from NIH will have devastating consequences for not only UCSF workers but all working people.