San Francisco Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

UCSF Healthcare Workers Speak Out at Parnassus Hospital About Layoffs & Union Busting

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 6:20AM
Hundreds of UCSF healthcare workers from the Parnassus and Mission Bay campus spoke out about the emergency healthcare conditions at UCSF hospitals because of layoffs and cutbacks that have been going on for years. Workers spoke out about this history and the flagrant union busting attack against the workers and unions
CNA NNU Emergency Care Nurse Reported On The Conditions At UCSF Hospital
original image (4032x3024)
The UC management and Regents are instituting layoffs of over 200 frontline healthcare workers at the UCSF Parnassus campus and the Mission Bay campus. They only provided notice to the union hours before instituting the terminations which flagrantly violated the union contract. The CWA UPTE workers and AFSCME 3299 workers are also without a contract and the CNA NNU nurses contract expires in November.

Union workers from the CNA-NNU and UPTE-CWA at the UCSF Parnassus campus spoke out on June 27, 2025 about the layoffs, the growing life and death dangers to patients and the privatization and corporatization of the UC.

The UC management and Regents are spending billions on new hospitals and buying hospitals in order to be more competitive and more profitable against other major HMO's such as Sutter, Kaiser and Stanford Healthcare.

The Trump government is also dismantling the NIH and is demanding that all educational institutions mold their studies and programs to their political agenda. Project 2025 calls for the privatization of all public education and the elimination of independent unions replaced by company unions.

Workers are worried that these cuts are only the beginning of the attacks on workers at UCSF and UC. The billions being cut from NIH will have devastating consequences for not only UCSF workers but all working people.

Additional Media:

CWA UPTE & CNA Workers Protest Layoffs & UC's War On Workers & Community At UCSF Parnassus Hospital
https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8

UC Bosses & Regents Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital Unions & Workers
https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M

UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/RLUDPdMB3D0
§UPTE CWA Member Reported On How Layoffs Will Harm Patient Care & The Workers
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 6:20AM
sm_ucsf_upt_member_at_rally_6-27-25.jpg
original image (2300x1726)
UPTEC CWA workers joined CNA NNU nurses joined together to protest the over 200 layoffs of frontline healthcare workers. They reported that patients will die if they do not get care promptly after operations that are taking place every day at the hospital.
https://youtu.be/RLUDPdMB3D0
§Fists In Air, Nurses Are Angy & Fed Up With Attack On Patients & Members
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 1, 2025 6:20AM
sm_ucsf_cna_nnu_fists_in_air_6-27-25.jpg
original image (3055x1508)
UCSF CNA NNU and UPTE CWA members are angry that the corporate managers that run UCSF are destroying the care and workers at the hospitals by mass layoffs.
https://youtu.be/RLUDPdMB3D0
