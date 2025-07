Study Group: Socialist Feminism – The First Decade, by Gloria MartinSession 4 - join at any session!This unique book records the forging of the first Marxist feminist party in history — the Freedom Socialist Party. Set in the tumultuous upsurges of the 1960s and ’70s, author Gloria Martin vividly describes the eruption of the women’s liberation movement amidst the antiwar, civil rights, and queer struggles. Its central message is inescapable: socialist feminism as a theme and strategy has never been more urgently needed than it is today. Copies of the book available for sale at each session.Requested donation: $3-6 per sessionOnline registration: https://bit.ly/soc-fem-first-decade