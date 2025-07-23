top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Womyn

Study Group: Socialist Feminism – The First Decade - 3rd session

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St.
San Francisco, CA 94109

or via Zoom
Study Group: Socialist Feminism – The First Decade, by Gloria Martin

Session 3 - All are welcome to join at any session!

This unique book records the forging of the first Marxist feminist party in history — the Freedom Socialist Party. Set in the tumultuous upsurges of the 1960s and ’70s, author Gloria Martin vividly describes the eruption of the women’s liberation movement amidst the antiwar, civil rights, and queer struggles. Its central message is inescapable: socialist feminism as a theme and strategy has never been more urgently needed than it is today. Copies of the book available for sale at each session.

Requested donation: $3-6 per session

Online registration: https://bit.ly/soc-fem-first-decade
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 30, 2025 11:39PM
