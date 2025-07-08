top
U.S. Government & Elections

Organizing to Protect Democracy Training Series w/ ACLU (Session 1)

Virtual training series on Zoom (FREE) This is the first meeting of a 4-part series
original image (900x526)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 08, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ACLU
Location Details:
Virtual training series on Zoom (FREE)

This is the first meeting of a 4-part series
Ready to turn your passion into action? Join our new ACLU People Power Series: Organizing to Protect Democracy. Our kick off session happens July 8th!

WHERE: On Zoom (FREE)

WHEN: Tuesday, July 8th at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

RSVP here: https://act.aclu.org/a/pplpowerpoped1

We are in the fight of a lifetime to defend our rights, our freedoms, and our democracy. This is the first session in our free, high impact, virtual training series built to ignite your activism and give you the tools to organize, mobilize, and lead in this critical moment. Our communities need bold action, and we need you in the fight.

You'll learn how to:

Organize effectively in your community

Have persuasive conversations that move people to action

Build lasting connections with others who are ready to rise to the moment

This is the first in a 4-part training series that is designed for people ready to turn passion into action - and to take on an even greater leadership role in their community. Space is limited, so sign up now to reserve your spot. All we ask is that you commit to attend and share info about this training with friends and family. Organizing is relational, and the path forward depends on all of us.

Now is the moment to stand up for our democracy, so join us for this training and be part of the movement for change.

RSVP NOW and Join us!

Notice of Accessibility: The ACLU strives to create inclusive and accessible events that enable all individuals to fully engage with its programming. If you need accommodations to be able to fully participate in this event, please contact info@peoplepower.
For more information: https://act.aclu.org/a/pplpowerpoped1
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 30, 2025 9:32PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
