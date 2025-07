FREE AMERICA: INDEPENDENCE DAY PICNIC & MARCHThis 4th of July, pack a picnic lunch and join us in the park for a day of family fun and first amendment free speech!When: Independence Day on Friday, July 4th, 12 noon to 2 p.m.Place: Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park, Downtown San JoseMore info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/50501-san-jose-independence-day-picnic-and-march Activities:Live MusicGuest SpeakersFace PaintingLetter WritingLawn GamesBanner PaintingMarch to City Hall at the end50501 San Jose: https://linktr.ee/sanjose50501