From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
50501 San Jose: Free America! 4th of July Picnic & March for Democracy
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
50501 San Jose
Location Details:
Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park
Market Street and W. San Carlos Street
San Jose, CA 95113
This is a peaceful, family-fun event
Market Street and W. San Carlos Street
San Jose, CA 95113
This is a peaceful, family-fun event
FREE AMERICA: INDEPENDENCE DAY PICNIC & MARCH
This 4th of July, pack a picnic lunch and join us in the park for a day of family fun and first amendment free speech!
When: Independence Day on Friday, July 4th, 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Place: Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park, Downtown San Jose
More info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/50501-san-jose-independence-day-picnic-and-march
Activities:
Live Music
Guest Speakers
Face Painting
Letter Writing
Lawn Games
Banner Painting
March to City Hall at the end
50501 San Jose: https://linktr.ee/sanjose50501
This 4th of July, pack a picnic lunch and join us in the park for a day of family fun and first amendment free speech!
When: Independence Day on Friday, July 4th, 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Place: Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park, Downtown San Jose
More info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/50501-san-jose-independence-day-picnic-and-march
Activities:
Live Music
Guest Speakers
Face Painting
Letter Writing
Lawn Games
Banner Painting
March to City Hall at the end
50501 San Jose: https://linktr.ee/sanjose50501
For more information: https://bsky.app/profile/50501sanjose.bsky...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 30, 2025 7:01PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network