South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay Regions
View events for the week of 7/4/2025
South Bay Government & Elections

50501 San Jose: Free America! 4th of July Picnic & March for Democracy

Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park Market Street and W. San Carlos Street San Jose, CA 95113 This is a peaceful, family-fun event
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
50501 San Jose
Location Details:
Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park
Market Street and W. San Carlos Street
San Jose, CA 95113

This is a peaceful, family-fun event
FREE AMERICA: INDEPENDENCE DAY PICNIC & MARCH

This 4th of July, pack a picnic lunch and join us in the park for a day of family fun and first amendment free speech!

When: Independence Day on Friday, July 4th, 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Place: Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park, Downtown San Jose

More info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/50501-san-jose-independence-day-picnic-and-march

Activities:

Live Music
Guest Speakers
Face Painting
Letter Writing
Lawn Games
Banner Painting
March to City Hall at the end

50501 San Jose: https://linktr.ee/sanjose50501
For more information: https://bsky.app/profile/50501sanjose.bsky...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 30, 2025 7:01PM
by 50501 San Jose
Mon, Jun 30, 2025 7:01PM
https://bsky.app/profile/50501sanjose.bsky...
