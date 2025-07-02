top
San Francisco Labor & Workers



Public Workers Privatization, Outsourcing & Union Busting

July 2 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm PDT
FREE
7-2-public-workersx400.jpg
(Zoom event)
The implementation of Trump’s Project 2025 is a frontal attack particularly on public service and public unions.
The privatization of public services however did not start with Trump and the Republicans. The contracting out of public services to so called “non-profits” has been going on for decades. This panel will look at how privatizing is dividing unions and pitting public workers against non-profit workers. It will also look at how this is affecting San Francisco City Workers.
Speakers:
Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital chapter president
Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 San Francisco Community Healthcare chapter president
Robert Ovetz, professor SJSU, author of Elites: Why the US Constitution Serves the Few and When Workers Shot Back: Class Conflict from 1877 to 1921
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/public-wo...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 30, 2025 6:15PM
