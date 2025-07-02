Public Workers Privatization, Outsourcing & Union Busting

FREE

(Zoom event)

The implementation of Trump’s Project 2025 is a frontal attack particularly on public service and public unions.

The privatization of public services however did not start with Trump and the Republicans. The contracting out of public services to so called “non-profits” has been going on for decades. This panel will look at how privatizing is dividing unions and pitting public workers against non-profit workers. It will also look at how this is affecting San Francisco City Workers.

Speakers:

Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital chapter president

Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 San Francisco Community Healthcare chapter president

Robert Ovetz, professor SJSU, author of Elites: Why the US Constitution Serves the Few and When Workers Shot Back: Class Conflict from 1877 to 1921