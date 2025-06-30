top
Palestine
protest cheer
Palestine International U.S. Anti-War

June 28, 2025 New York Times Square “No to the Israeli-US War on Iran” Rally

by SIU HIN LEE
Mon, Jun 30, 2025 4:58PM
A powerful event to protest against Israeli-US war on Iran
Times Square
original image (4160x3120)
2025年6月28日 纽约时代广场 “不要以色列-美国对伊朗战争”集会
YouTube: https://youtu.be/SBUZfOVVn4k
DouYing (TikTok China Vision): https://www.iesdouyin.com/share/video/7521318485701266723/

Lee Siu Hin
National Immigrant Solidarity Network
China-US Solidarity Network

A powerful event to protest against Israeli-US war on Iran, called by United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), International Action Center (IAC) and Global Resistance for Peace & Justice, and endorsed by 250 organizations.

About 50 people joined the Saturday afternoon rally at the tourist-busy New York Times Square.

A two hours event include speeches and a short march around the square.

It’s a part of the global-wide 70 powerful actions on June 28th!
6/28 Times Suare Rally
