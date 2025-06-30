From the Open-Publishing Calendar
June 28, 2025 New York Times Square “No to the Israeli-US War on Iran” Rally
A powerful event to protest against Israeli-US war on Iran
2025年6月28日 纽约时代广场 “不要以色列-美国对伊朗战争”集会
A powerful event to protest against Israeli-US war on Iran, called by United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), International Action Center (IAC) and Global Resistance for Peace & Justice, and endorsed by 250 organizations.
About 50 people joined the Saturday afternoon rally at the tourist-busy New York Times Square.
A two hours event include speeches and a short march around the square.
It’s a part of the global-wide 70 powerful actions on June 28th!
For more information: https://www.iesdouyin.com/share/video/7521...
