San Francisco Labor & Workers

Stop AI Exploitation of Drivers - Rally and March to Uber HQ

Flyer featuring the details of this action. July 1st, 10:30AM at 74 Mission Rock st. Rally and march to Uber HQ 1725 third st.
original image (719x917)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 01, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Gig Workers Rising
Email:
Phone:
650-531-0036
Location Details:
Parking, Lot A & Pier 48. 74 Mission Rock St, San Francisco, CA 94158
When AI plays boss, we all pay the price. Uber and Lyft are using surveillance pricing to charge riders more while paying drivers less.

Join us! Stand up to the tech oligarchy! We will start at 10:30 with a rally and march to 1724 Third St. - Uber Headquarters.
For more information: http://go.gigworkersrising.org/a/july1
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 30, 2025 11:25AM
