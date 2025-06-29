STOP AI EXPLOITATION OF DRIVERS

Meet at Parking, Lot A & Pier 48, San Francisco, CAJuly 1 Action Stop AI Exploitation of DriversSTOP AI EXPLOITATION OF DRIVERSStop AI Exploitation of Drivers.jpegAI is blocking fair pay for drivers: March with drivers to fight backWhen AI plays boss, workers pay the price.App Corporations are writing the book on how to use AI to exploit workersDrivers are tired of being left in the dark about how their pay is determined. Join us in demanding corporate transparency as we march and caravan to the headquarters of Lyft and Uber in San Francisco!When: 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 1Where: Meet at Parking, Lot A & Pier 48, San Francisco, CASign up now for more details!