From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rehire Fired Swedish Docker V. Chair Erik Helgeson-Rally at SF Swedish Consulate
Date:
Friday, July 11, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Swedish Consulate – 595 Market St. San Francisco
7/11/25 Swedish Consulate Solidarity Action For Fired Swedish Vice Chair Erik Hegelson-Call For International Day Of Action At All Swedish Embassies & Consulates
Swedish Consulate Solidarity Action With Swedish Docker Erik Hegelson
At: Swedish Consulate – 595 Market St. San Francisco -12:00 Noon
Erik Hegelson is the Dockers Union Vice Chair in Sweden. He supported an action by his union to blockade military cargo to Israel and was retaliated against and fired by the company. This action will be part of an international day of action to support Hegelson and to support labor action around the world to stop the genocide in Gaza and the wars abroad.
We demand that he be rehired and we support global labor action to shutdown all trade including military cargo with the apartheid genocidal Israeli regime.
ILWU Local 10 Resolution On Erik Hegelson
ILWU Local 10 Resolution in Solidarity with Erik Hegelson and the Swedish Dockworkers Union
Whereas ILWU Local 10 stands in Solidarity with the Palestinian people and the cause for Palestinian freedom; and
Whereas our Sister and Brother dockworkers in the Swedish Dockworkers Union (Svenska Hamnarbetarförbundet) share a tradition of militant, democratic, and internationalist trade unionism with ILWU Local 10; and
Whereas the Swedish Dockworkers Union engaged in a legal 6-day blockade of military cargo destined for Israel last week; and
Whereas the main employer in Gothenburg, Sweden - Gothenburg RoRo Terminals - responded to the blockade by firing Swedish Dockworker Union Vice Chairman Erik Hegelson. In a clear attempt to union bust, the employer accused Brother Hegelson of terrorism, despite the fact that the Swedish authorities decided not to investigate Brother Hegelson. The employer summarily fired Brother Hegelson without cause; and
Whereas ILWU Local 10 has long held to the principle that working people have the right to act in Solidarity with each other in the cause of social and political justice; be it therefore
Resolved that ILWU Local 10 oppose the firing of SDU Vice Chairman Erik Helgeson by Gothenburg RoRo Terminals and demands his immediate reinstatement; and be it further
Resolved that ILWU Local 10 adamantly rejects Gothenburg RoRo Terminals' attempts to intimidate SDU members; and be it finally
Resolved that ILWU Local 10 calls upon the ILWU International to publicly announce its support for Brother Hegelson and its condemnation of Gothenburg RoRo Terminals' anti-union conduct.
DEFEND TRADE UNION RIGHTS – SUPPORT ERIK HELGESON!
https://www.workersinpalestine.org/news/defend-trade-union-rights#:~:text=Erik's%20dismissal%20is%20an%20attack%20on%20all,to%20stand%20up%20for%20justice%20without%20fear.
Take Action Now!
The dismissal of Swedish Dockworkers Union (SDU) spokesperson and national deputy chair Erik Helgeson is a blatant act of retaliation for the union’s legally-sanctioned boycott of military cargo to and from Israel. This dismissal represents an attack on trade union rights, freedom of speech, and the democratic decision made by dockworkers across Sweden.
In December 2024, SDU members voted with a 68% majority to launch a six-day boycott of military cargo in response to the genocide in Gaza. The boycott was not only legal but also upheld by a unanimous preliminary ruling from Sweden's labor courts. Yet, on the very day of this legal victory, Erik was dismissed by his employer, Gothenburg RoRo Terminal – a move designed to silence union voices and intimidate workers everywhere.
The SDU vote and action has been one of the strongest actions taken by workers anywhere in Europe in solidarity with the people of Palestine since 2023. It was voted on democratically, carried out lawfully, and targeted military cargo – not the operations of the employer.
Erik’s dismissal is an attack on all of us who believe in the right to organise, to speak out against injustice, and to take meaningful action in solidarity with oppressed peoples. We must act together to demand Erik’s immediate reinstatement and to defend the right of workers to stand up for justice without fear.
Take Action Now!
We need your help to build pressure on Gothenburg RoRo Terminal and its majority owner, DFDS. Here’s how you can support:
Donate: As of May, the Swedish Dockworkers' Union is taking industrial action on demands including enhanced protections for union reps, following Erik's firing. They are also pursuing a costly legal case against the employer. You can support the union's ability to succeed in both by contributing to their fighting fund as an individual or as a union. See bank details below.
Call-In Day of Action: Contact DFDS to demand that Gothenburg RoRo Terminal reinstate Erik. Mass call-in to DFDS headquarters (+45 33 42 33 42) on Wednesday, 19 February, two days before negotiations on Erik's dismissal begin with his employer
E-mail Erik's employer to demand they reinstate Erik to roroid [at] gotroro.com. See draft email below.
Leaflet at DFDS ferry terminals: Spread the word to DFDS ferry passengers, employees and the wider public about Erik’s case and the importance of union rights. For a list of locations in your country, see below and here: https://www.dfds.com/en-gb/office-locations . See draft leaflet here.
Organise or attend a protest at one of DFDS’s dozens of offices and worksites across Europe. See here for a list of DFDS offices: https://www.dfds.com/en-gb/office-locations
Spread the Word: Share this call to action with your networks, unions, and community groups.
Together, we can make it clear: We will not stand by while employers trample on workers' rights. Solidarity knows no borders – and our collective power is stronger than their intimidation.
Defend Erik. Defend Gaza solidarity. Defend the right to organise.
Bank details for donations:
If you want to support the Harbor Workers Union, a collection for the conflict fund is now being started:
Swish
123 132 1959
Emergency fund bg number
177-9750
International payment to the Emergency Fund
Sv Port Workers Union
IBAN SE74 8000 0842 0234 3980 0271
BIC SWEDSESS
Sample Email to Send to DFDS and Gothenburg RoRo Terminal
E-mail to: roroid [at] gotroro.com
Subject: Reinstate Erik Helgeson – Respect Trade Union Rights
I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the dismissal of Erik Helgeson, spokesperson and national deputy chair of the Swedish Dockworkers Union (SDU). Erik was fired on the very day that Sweden's labor courts upheld the legality of the union's boycott of military cargo to and from Israel – a boycott undertaken in response to the crisis in Gaza and supported by a democratic vote of the union's members.
The decision to fire Erik appears to be a retaliatory measure against legitimate union activity, a move that undermines both trade union rights and freedom of speech. Sweden’s labor laws, as well as international standards on freedom of association, protect workers' rights to organise and speak out about workplace actions without fear of retribution.
I urge you to:
Immediately reinstate Erik Helgeson to his position.
Publicly withdraw the baseless accusations against him.
Commit to respecting the rights of workers to organise and take collective action.
The world is watching how DFDS and Gothenburg RoRo Terminal respond to this situation. Defending Erik's rights is not just about one individual – it is about upholding democratic principles and protecting the right of all workers to stand in solidarity with those facing injustice.
Thank you for your time and attention.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]
[Your Contact Information]
[Optional: Affiliation/Union/Organisation Name]
DFDS offices and worksites across Europe
For a complete list of DFDS offices with contacts across Europe, please visit: https://www.dfds.com/en-gb/office-locations
UK
DFDS Newcastle
International Passenger Terminal, Albert Edward DockRoyal Quays, North Shields, NE29 6EE
DFDS Newhaven
Newhaven terminal, Newhaven Ferry Port, Rail ApproachNewhaven, East Sussex, BN9 0DF
DFDS Dover
Dover terminal, Eastern Docks, DoverKent, CT16 1JA
France
DFDS Calais
Terminal Car Ferry, Gare Maritime Est, F-62100 Calais
DFDS Dieppe
DFDS Seaways S.A.S., Terminal Car Ferry7, Quai Gaston Lalitte, F-76200 Dieppe
DFDS Dunkirk
Port 5670, Terminal Car Ferry, Route de la Maison Blanche, F-59279 Loon-PlageDunkirk
Netherlands
DFDS IJmuiden
DFDS Seaways IJmuiden B.V., Felison Terminal, Sluisplein 33, 1975 AG IJmuiden
Ireland
DFDS Rosslare
Rosslare Harbour, Calafort Ros Láir, Ballygillane Big, Co. Wexford,
Germany
DFDS Hamburg
Bella-Spanier-Weg 6, D-20097. Hamburg
DFDS Kiel
Ostuferhafen, Ostuferhafen 15, 24149 Kiel
Denmark
DFDS Copenhagen
Dampfærgevej 30, 2100 København Ø
DFDS Frederikshavn
Frederikshavn Havn/Port of Frederikshavn, Færgeleje 4/Berth 4, Færgehavnsvej 16, 9900 Frederikshavn
NorwayDFDS
OsloAkershusstranda, 310150 Oslo
Swedish Consulate Solidarity Action With Swedish Docker Erik Hegelson
At: Swedish Consulate – 595 Market St. San Francisco -12:00 Noon
Erik Hegelson is the Dockers Union Vice Chair in Sweden. He supported an action by his union to blockade military cargo to Israel and was retaliated against and fired by the company. This action will be part of an international day of action to support Hegelson and to support labor action around the world to stop the genocide in Gaza and the wars abroad.
We demand that he be rehired and we support global labor action to shutdown all trade including military cargo with the apartheid genocidal Israeli regime.
ILWU Local 10 Resolution On Erik Hegelson
ILWU Local 10 Resolution in Solidarity with Erik Hegelson and the Swedish Dockworkers Union
Whereas ILWU Local 10 stands in Solidarity with the Palestinian people and the cause for Palestinian freedom; and
Whereas our Sister and Brother dockworkers in the Swedish Dockworkers Union (Svenska Hamnarbetarförbundet) share a tradition of militant, democratic, and internationalist trade unionism with ILWU Local 10; and
Whereas the Swedish Dockworkers Union engaged in a legal 6-day blockade of military cargo destined for Israel last week; and
Whereas the main employer in Gothenburg, Sweden - Gothenburg RoRo Terminals - responded to the blockade by firing Swedish Dockworker Union Vice Chairman Erik Hegelson. In a clear attempt to union bust, the employer accused Brother Hegelson of terrorism, despite the fact that the Swedish authorities decided not to investigate Brother Hegelson. The employer summarily fired Brother Hegelson without cause; and
Whereas ILWU Local 10 has long held to the principle that working people have the right to act in Solidarity with each other in the cause of social and political justice; be it therefore
Resolved that ILWU Local 10 oppose the firing of SDU Vice Chairman Erik Helgeson by Gothenburg RoRo Terminals and demands his immediate reinstatement; and be it further
Resolved that ILWU Local 10 adamantly rejects Gothenburg RoRo Terminals' attempts to intimidate SDU members; and be it finally
Resolved that ILWU Local 10 calls upon the ILWU International to publicly announce its support for Brother Hegelson and its condemnation of Gothenburg RoRo Terminals' anti-union conduct.
DEFEND TRADE UNION RIGHTS – SUPPORT ERIK HELGESON!
https://www.workersinpalestine.org/news/defend-trade-union-rights#:~:text=Erik's%20dismissal%20is%20an%20attack%20on%20all,to%20stand%20up%20for%20justice%20without%20fear.
Take Action Now!
The dismissal of Swedish Dockworkers Union (SDU) spokesperson and national deputy chair Erik Helgeson is a blatant act of retaliation for the union’s legally-sanctioned boycott of military cargo to and from Israel. This dismissal represents an attack on trade union rights, freedom of speech, and the democratic decision made by dockworkers across Sweden.
In December 2024, SDU members voted with a 68% majority to launch a six-day boycott of military cargo in response to the genocide in Gaza. The boycott was not only legal but also upheld by a unanimous preliminary ruling from Sweden's labor courts. Yet, on the very day of this legal victory, Erik was dismissed by his employer, Gothenburg RoRo Terminal – a move designed to silence union voices and intimidate workers everywhere.
The SDU vote and action has been one of the strongest actions taken by workers anywhere in Europe in solidarity with the people of Palestine since 2023. It was voted on democratically, carried out lawfully, and targeted military cargo – not the operations of the employer.
Erik’s dismissal is an attack on all of us who believe in the right to organise, to speak out against injustice, and to take meaningful action in solidarity with oppressed peoples. We must act together to demand Erik’s immediate reinstatement and to defend the right of workers to stand up for justice without fear.
Take Action Now!
We need your help to build pressure on Gothenburg RoRo Terminal and its majority owner, DFDS. Here’s how you can support:
Donate: As of May, the Swedish Dockworkers' Union is taking industrial action on demands including enhanced protections for union reps, following Erik's firing. They are also pursuing a costly legal case against the employer. You can support the union's ability to succeed in both by contributing to their fighting fund as an individual or as a union. See bank details below.
Call-In Day of Action: Contact DFDS to demand that Gothenburg RoRo Terminal reinstate Erik. Mass call-in to DFDS headquarters (+45 33 42 33 42) on Wednesday, 19 February, two days before negotiations on Erik's dismissal begin with his employer
E-mail Erik's employer to demand they reinstate Erik to roroid [at] gotroro.com. See draft email below.
Leaflet at DFDS ferry terminals: Spread the word to DFDS ferry passengers, employees and the wider public about Erik’s case and the importance of union rights. For a list of locations in your country, see below and here: https://www.dfds.com/en-gb/office-locations . See draft leaflet here.
Organise or attend a protest at one of DFDS’s dozens of offices and worksites across Europe. See here for a list of DFDS offices: https://www.dfds.com/en-gb/office-locations
Spread the Word: Share this call to action with your networks, unions, and community groups.
Together, we can make it clear: We will not stand by while employers trample on workers' rights. Solidarity knows no borders – and our collective power is stronger than their intimidation.
Defend Erik. Defend Gaza solidarity. Defend the right to organise.
Bank details for donations:
If you want to support the Harbor Workers Union, a collection for the conflict fund is now being started:
Swish
123 132 1959
Emergency fund bg number
177-9750
International payment to the Emergency Fund
Sv Port Workers Union
IBAN SE74 8000 0842 0234 3980 0271
BIC SWEDSESS
Sample Email to Send to DFDS and Gothenburg RoRo Terminal
E-mail to: roroid [at] gotroro.com
Subject: Reinstate Erik Helgeson – Respect Trade Union Rights
I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the dismissal of Erik Helgeson, spokesperson and national deputy chair of the Swedish Dockworkers Union (SDU). Erik was fired on the very day that Sweden's labor courts upheld the legality of the union's boycott of military cargo to and from Israel – a boycott undertaken in response to the crisis in Gaza and supported by a democratic vote of the union's members.
The decision to fire Erik appears to be a retaliatory measure against legitimate union activity, a move that undermines both trade union rights and freedom of speech. Sweden’s labor laws, as well as international standards on freedom of association, protect workers' rights to organise and speak out about workplace actions without fear of retribution.
I urge you to:
Immediately reinstate Erik Helgeson to his position.
Publicly withdraw the baseless accusations against him.
Commit to respecting the rights of workers to organise and take collective action.
The world is watching how DFDS and Gothenburg RoRo Terminal respond to this situation. Defending Erik's rights is not just about one individual – it is about upholding democratic principles and protecting the right of all workers to stand in solidarity with those facing injustice.
Thank you for your time and attention.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]
[Your Contact Information]
[Optional: Affiliation/Union/Organisation Name]
DFDS offices and worksites across Europe
For a complete list of DFDS offices with contacts across Europe, please visit: https://www.dfds.com/en-gb/office-locations
UK
DFDS Newcastle
International Passenger Terminal, Albert Edward DockRoyal Quays, North Shields, NE29 6EE
DFDS Newhaven
Newhaven terminal, Newhaven Ferry Port, Rail ApproachNewhaven, East Sussex, BN9 0DF
DFDS Dover
Dover terminal, Eastern Docks, DoverKent, CT16 1JA
France
DFDS Calais
Terminal Car Ferry, Gare Maritime Est, F-62100 Calais
DFDS Dieppe
DFDS Seaways S.A.S., Terminal Car Ferry7, Quai Gaston Lalitte, F-76200 Dieppe
DFDS Dunkirk
Port 5670, Terminal Car Ferry, Route de la Maison Blanche, F-59279 Loon-PlageDunkirk
Netherlands
DFDS IJmuiden
DFDS Seaways IJmuiden B.V., Felison Terminal, Sluisplein 33, 1975 AG IJmuiden
Ireland
DFDS Rosslare
Rosslare Harbour, Calafort Ros Láir, Ballygillane Big, Co. Wexford,
Germany
DFDS Hamburg
Bella-Spanier-Weg 6, D-20097. Hamburg
DFDS Kiel
Ostuferhafen, Ostuferhafen 15, 24149 Kiel
Denmark
DFDS Copenhagen
Dampfærgevej 30, 2100 København Ø
DFDS Frederikshavn
Frederikshavn Havn/Port of Frederikshavn, Færgeleje 4/Berth 4, Færgehavnsvej 16, 9900 Frederikshavn
NorwayDFDS
OsloAkershusstranda, 310150 Oslo
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/swedish-c...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 29, 2025 11:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network