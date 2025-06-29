From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Living Naturally: A Cultural History of Nudism in San Francisco
Wednesday, August 06, 2025
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Panel Discussion
mARTy
MANNY’S, 3092 16th Street ( off Valencia Street ), San Francisco, California 94103-3417, community-focused gathering space café restaurant bar & political bookshop & learning place for civic events in the heart of San Francisco USA. events [at] welcometomannys.com | @welcometomannys
Precious Green ( former director of programming ) will be the host/moderator for this talk at 6pm PDT Wed 6 Aug that will explore the city’s unique relationship with public nudity — from its roots in body freedom & activism to the political battles over bans & the ongoing fight for self-expression. Hear personal stories from activists George Davis & Martin Moulton who have lived as nudists. Discover how public attitudes & laws have shifted over time, & learn how nudist communities continue to challenge taboos & advocate for acceptance. Whether you’re curious about the politics, the activism, or the everyday experiences of nudists, this conversation offers an honest & engaging look at life in the buff*.
*Please note that George & Martin will speak in the nude.
[ NOTE : For the many who have already inquired — due to the confined & close seating spaces ( since Nudists even at private resorts often require more contact-less “personal space” ), there is no accommodation ( yet... ) for Naked Nudists in the audience. We are honored that the owner/host Israeli-born Manny Yekutiel @emanuelseth — like no one else — even welcomed us, at George’s request, to present & speak fully Naked as Guests about the Joys of Nudism. Baby steps are often required for progress which this indubitably & evidently is. Long gone are the days of jumping & down on furniture like rabid animals to advocate for & promote & engage & educate sensible folks about #SocialPublicNudism thankfully! ]
For more information: http://welcometomannys.com
