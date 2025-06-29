Living Naturally: A Cultural History of Nudism in San Francisco

Date:

Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

mARTy

Location Details:

Precious Green ( former director of programming ) will be the host/moderator for this talk at 6pm PDT Wed 6 Aug that will explore the city’s unique relationship with public nudity — from its roots in body freedom & activism to the political battles over bans & the ongoing fight for self-expression. Hear personal stories from activists George Davis & Martin Moulton who have lived as nudists. Discover how public attitudes & laws have shifted over time, & learn how nudist communities continue to challenge taboos & advocate for acceptance. Whether you’re curious about the politics, the activism, or the everyday experiences of nudists, this conversation offers an honest & engaging look at life in the buff*.



*Please note that George & Martin will speak in the nude.



[ NOTE : For the many who have already inquired — due to the confined & close seating spaces ( since Nudists even at private resorts often require more contact-less “personal space” ), there is no accommodation ( yet... ) for Naked Nudists in the audience. We are honored that the owner/host Israeli-born Manny Yekutiel @emanuelseth — like no one else — even welcomed us, at George’s request, to present & speak fully Naked as Guests about the Joys of Nudism. Baby steps are often required for progress which this indubitably & evidently is. Long gone are the days of jumping & down on furniture like rabid animals to advocate for & promote & engage & educate sensible folks about #SocialPublicNudism thankfully! ]

