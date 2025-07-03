top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/3/2025
East Bay Racial Justice

Uhuru Solidarity Movement SF Bay Area Monthly Meeting

White LGBTQ+ solidarity with Black Power is the heading. People are holding a banner that reads, "No Pride in Genocide"
original image (918x1416)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 03, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Wendy
Email:
Location Details:
On zoom
During this week of SF Pride, we call on all white LGBTQ+ to join our meeting to learn more about the work of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement and our local work in the San Francisco Bay Area to build a movement of white peoples' reparations to the African / Black community.

Also, from July 6-13th, we are holding the Reparations Summer Project in St. Louis, Missouri, supporting the work to build Black Power programs on the Northside and to repair the damage of gentrification and the escalating land grab by the city of St. Louis following the May 16th tornado. To participate, go to tinyurl.com/reparationsSummer2025 and to support the cultural benefit taking place on July 9th, go to https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/solidarity-with-the-northside
All proceeds go to the Black Power Blueprint at https://blackpowerblueprint.org/
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/usmsfbay
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 29, 2025 2:04PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code