Uhuru Solidarity Movement SF Bay Area Monthly Meeting
Date:
Thursday, July 03, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Wendy
Email:
Location Details:
On zoom
During this week of SF Pride, we call on all white LGBTQ+ to join our meeting to learn more about the work of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement and our local work in the San Francisco Bay Area to build a movement of white peoples' reparations to the African / Black community.
Also, from July 6-13th, we are holding the Reparations Summer Project in St. Louis, Missouri, supporting the work to build Black Power programs on the Northside and to repair the damage of gentrification and the escalating land grab by the city of St. Louis following the May 16th tornado. To participate, go to tinyurl.com/reparationsSummer2025 and to support the cultural benefit taking place on July 9th, go to https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/solidarity-with-the-northside
All proceeds go to the Black Power Blueprint at https://blackpowerblueprint.org/
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/usmsfbay
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 29, 2025 2:04PM
