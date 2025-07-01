top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/1/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Labor & Workers

Rally for the Woodstock's Pizza Workers' New Union!

Woodstock's Pizza Downtown, 710 Front Street (at Cooper St), Santa Cruz
original image (669x895)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 01, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
via Woodstock's Employee Alliance
Location Details:
Woodstock's Pizza Downtown, 710 Front Street (at Cooper St), Santa Cruz
We are having our first rally July 1st! Show up with a sign, your coworkers, and maybe catch a pint after! Hope to see you all there ✨

Woodstock's Pizza Santa Cruz is Now a Union Shop!!!

Who We Are:

The Woodstock's Employee Alliance (WEA) was formed by the supermajority of workers at Woodstock's Santa Cruz. With love and care we roll your dough, toss your pizza, and bring you all the most beloved meals in Santa Cruz!

Why Organize?

We work hard to make the restaurant enjoyable, safe, and welcoming for all of Santa Cruz. Our goal in forming a union is to ensure that this restaurant is safe and reliable for us workers as well! This means establishing legal protections from pay cuts, meal breaks, and unlawful dismissals. We would love to tell you all about it!

You're Invited!

To all of those willing to support us, we are eager for all of the help we can get. Be our guest and explore our socials to find out more about our goals! Thank You!

Please Sign the Petition to Support Woodstock's Workers in Their Unionization Efforts:
https://www.change.org/p/support-woodstock-s-workers-in-their-unionization-efforts

Woodstock's Employee Alliance (WEA)
https://linktr.ee/woodstocksunion
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/woodstocksemploy...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 29, 2025 9:11AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code