We are having our first rally July 1st! Show up with a sign, your coworkers, and maybe catch a pint after! Hope to see you all there ✨Woodstock's Pizza Santa Cruz is Now a Union Shop!!!Who We Are:The Woodstock's Employee Alliance (WEA) was formed by the supermajority of workers at Woodstock's Santa Cruz. With love and care we roll your dough, toss your pizza, and bring you all the most beloved meals in Santa Cruz!Why Organize?We work hard to make the restaurant enjoyable, safe, and welcoming for all of Santa Cruz. Our goal in forming a union is to ensure that this restaurant is safe and reliable for us workers as well! This means establishing legal protections from pay cuts, meal breaks, and unlawful dismissals. We would love to tell you all about it!You're Invited!To all of those willing to support us, we are eager for all of the help we can get. Be our guest and explore our socials to find out more about our goals! Thank You!Please Sign the Petition to Support Woodstock's Workers in Their Unionization Efforts:Woodstock's Employee Alliance (WEA)