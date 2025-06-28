top
San Francisco Anti-War

Why Bay Area Protests Have Failed to Stop the Genocide

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 28, 2025 6:16PM
We need APPAC (American Palestinian Public Affairs Committee)
The short answer is AIPAC. Protests have not moved the needle one bit. Politicians like Schiff, Padilla, Huffman, Jeffries, Raskin have done nothing but support the Zionist genocide of Palestine. Whenever activists attempt to deliver a letter or a petition, at best, the politician sends down some flunky to received it before taking it upstairs to throw out.

Getting and increasing political power is the main activity of any politician, primarily by getting elected or re-elected. AIPAC enables politicians in this ongoing pursuit. Political “positions” are exchanged for “support”. i.e. money

While it may be exhilarating and psychologically cleansing to be out in the streets
protesting the sheer immorality, horror and obscenity of slaughtering an entire people, politicians will easily reframe the use of our tax dollars for enabling this crime in exchange for “support.” as the exercise of high moral principle.

So what do those of us that are sickened by the Holocaust that Israel is perpetrating, do?

Easy, use our activism skills to raise money and buy politicians. Or, put more politely, to “support” them. Like it or not, that’s the way the system works. If we were to say to politician x, “we want you to stop voting for money for weaponry for Israel, and by the way, here’s a check for $5000 for your next campaign, and there’s more from where that came from when you act on our concerns” he/she will pay attention.

Steps:
Stop asking for donations and instead create dues paying memberships to your organization.
That is how, back in the day, labor unions became powerful. It was not by “donations” that strike funds were created.

Make the dues nominal to build the largest possible membership’
Fifteen million people came out on No Kings Day. The potential is there.

Hold regular membership drives and fundraisers
For extra money, social occasions and human interaction

Create focused single-issue campaigns like “end the genocide” as opposed to general ideas like “peace” or “human rights.”
More effective in galvanizing people to action

Look at the AIPAC web site.
AIPAC has been devastatingly effective enabling the genocide. They have lavishly funded politicians and done much to keep them in power. According to their Web site, 98% of AIPAC-backed candidates have won their general elections and they have "helped defeat 24 candidates who would have undermined the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

They have been able to spend $70 million in 2024.

Create APPAC (American Palestinian Public Affairs Committee)
