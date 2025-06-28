top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

CENSORED: Dr. Rupa Marya and Professor Sang Hea Kil

Eric Quezada Center 518 Valencia St. San Francisco
Date:
Saturday, July 05, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
United Front Against Fascism
Location Details:
Eric Quezada Center
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
CENSORED:
Dr. Rupa Marya and Professor Sang Hea Kil

Saturday, July 5, 2025
6:30pm – 8:30pm

Eric Quezada Center
518 Valencia St.
SF

Near 16th Street BART
MUNI: # 22, 49, 14

All are welcomed to stand in solidarity and to learn more about their cases.
A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION

A panel about how Dr. Rupa Marya and Professor Sang Hea Kil were fired for speaking about the genocide happening in Gaza. This is a violation of their First Amendment rights.
What are our next steps as a community?

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects several fundamental rights primarily focusing on freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition.

Violations of our First Amendment Rights are on the rise.

~ Doctor Rupa Marya ~
Was a Professor of Medicine at UCSF, where she practiced and teaches internal medicine. She is a physician dedicated to building a world of health for all, as a scholar of colonialism and health, as an activist who has stood with Indigenous grandmothers at Standing Rock and survivors of racist police violence in San Francisco. She has been employed by UCSF for 23 years.

Briefly:
- September 2024 She was suspended from University of California San Francisco Medical Center
- May 20. 2025 – She was fired from UCSF

Article:
UC San Francisco fired me for speaking out against genocide, but as a physician I could not remain silent - June 16, 2025
-https://mondoweiss.net/2025/06/uc-san-francisco-fired-me-for-speaking-out-against-genocide-but-as-a-physician-i-could-not-remain-silent/

~ Professor Sang Hea Kil ~
Is a tenured professor who has been employed by San Jose State University for 17 years. Professor Kil, is a Justice Studies professor and Faculty Advisor for Students for Justice in Palestine and founder and member of SJSU's Faculty for Justice in Palestine and the co-founder of The Anti-Racism, Social Justice Transformation Committee, SJSU-CFA.

Briefly:
- May 24, 2024 She was placed on administrative leave by San Jose State University
- June 12, 2025. Professor Kil was notified that she would be terminated

Article:
Letter to San Jose State University regarding the termination of Professor Sang Hea Kil - June 20, 2025
-https://mesana.org/advocacy/committee-on-academic-freedom/2025/06/20/letter-to-san-jose-state-university-regarding-the-termination-of-professor-sang-hea-kil






Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 28, 2025 1:34PM
by United Front Against Fascism
Sat, Jun 28, 2025 1:34PM
