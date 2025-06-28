top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action

Berlin, Punk Rock & Religion - Interview with Ken Chitwood

by John Malkin (jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com)
Sat, Jun 28, 2025 11:47AM
Interview with Ken Chitwood, religion scholar, journalist and theologian about Berlin, Punk Rock and Religion.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (80.7MB) | Embed Audio
Religion scholar, journalist and theologian Ken Chitwood discusses the history of Berlin and religion/spirituality and the relationship between the 1980's punk rock community and Protestant churches in East Berlin. Parts of this interview are featured in John Malkin's forthcoming book scheduled for release by Bloomsbury in October 2025; "Punk Spirit! - An Oral History of Punk Rock, Spirituality, and Liberation." This interview with Ken Chitwood was originally broadcast on Transformation Highway with John Malkin on June 19, 2025 on KZSC 88.1 / kszc.org at the University of California Santa Cruz.
For more information: https://www.kenchitwood.com/
§
by John Malkin
Sat, Jun 28, 2025 11:47AM
Ken Chitwood - Religion scholar, journalist and theologian
https://www.kenchitwood.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code