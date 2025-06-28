From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Berlin, Punk Rock & Religion - Interview with Ken Chitwood
Interview with Ken Chitwood, religion scholar, journalist and theologian about Berlin, Punk Rock and Religion.
Listen now:
Religion scholar, journalist and theologian Ken Chitwood discusses the history of Berlin and religion/spirituality and the relationship between the 1980's punk rock community and Protestant churches in East Berlin. Parts of this interview are featured in John Malkin's forthcoming book scheduled for release by Bloomsbury in October 2025; "Punk Spirit! - An Oral History of Punk Rock, Spirituality, and Liberation." This interview with Ken Chitwood was originally broadcast on Transformation Highway with John Malkin on June 19, 2025 on KZSC 88.1 / kszc.org at the University of California Santa Cruz.
For more information: https://www.kenchitwood.com/
