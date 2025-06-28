top
East Bay
Indybay
East Bay Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

UC Bosses & Regents Trump Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oak Children's Hospital Unions

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Jun 28, 2025 8:16AM
Oakland UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital workers are on strike and facing a major union busting attack by UC bosses and the Regents who want to trash their contracts and force them into other unions. They also want to take away their fully paid healthcare and pension benefits.
original image (4032x3024)
In a overt effort to bust unions at UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital, UC bosses and the UC Regents are telling workers they do not have the right to continue to have their present union contracts with the NUHW, CNA and IUOE Stationary Engineers. They are telling workers they have to be represented by other unions that represent workers at other UC campuses.

This would cost many workers over $10,000 a year and require that they pay for healthcare which is now covered under their present contracts. It would also require them to be rotated to other hospitals in the Northern California with additional commuting costs.

In opposition to these tactics, over 1800 workers went on strike including the NUHW and IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers in an open ended strike and the NNU-CNA members went on strike for one week.

According to striking workers, UC promised when they took over running the hospital that they would not attack the conditions and benefits of workers which would hurt the community. At the rest of the UC campuses and hospitals 60,000 members of AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE are
without contracts and have also faced open union busting tactics by management and the Regents who are appointed by Governor Newsom.

Workers at UC Oakland Children's Hospital urged that a united front of all UC workers be formed and fight for free healthcare for all UC campuses.

Some workers are also disappointed that the legislature which is controlled by a super majority of Democrats and the Governor have refused to publicly oppose this open attack on basic union rights on the job.

Newsom is on the board of the UC Regents as an Ex-officio representative and has gone along with the corporatization of the healthcare operations of all UC hospitals.

UC is spending $1.2 billion on a new addition and have bought other hospitals in San Francisco including at St. Francis and St. Mary's. This expansion is aimed at undercutting and competing against other HMO's like Sutter, Kaiser and Stanford hospital chain.

Workers are angry about the drive for profits over the needs of the patients and workers and particularly the Black and Brown community in the East Bay.

This action took place on June 25, 2025.

Additional Media:

UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/5nZROlFFYlc
§Strikers Want To Keep Their Contracts and Fully Paid Healthcare
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Jun 28, 2025 8:16AM
nuhw_childrens_hosp_strikers_5-25-25.jpg
UCSF Oakland Benioff Children's hospital are fighting to keep their unions and contracts which includes fully paid healthcare. The management are telling them to join other UC unions which have weaker contracts and no fully paid healthcare
https://youtu.be/5nZROlFFYlc
§Rally At UCSF Oakland Benioff Children's Hospital
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Jun 28, 2025 8:16AM
sm_nuhw_childrens_hospitalcho-win623.jpg
original image (1200x675)
UC Oakland Benioff Children's hospital strikers are urging other UC workers to join them in the fight for free healthcare and also to build a united front of all UC workers to fight together against the frontal union busting attack by UC management and the regents.
https://youtu.be/5nZROlFFYlc
§Standing On The Frontlines Against Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Jun 28, 2025 8:16AM
sm_img_1117.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The frontal union busting attack against the workers and unions at UCSF Oakland Benioff Children's hospital is a threat to all UC workers and state and local workers in California. There is complete silence by Governor Newsom and the Democrats in the legislature who are supposed to be doing oversight over the union busters at UC.
https://youtu.be/5nZROlFFYlc
§Newsom Helped Elon Musk Bust Unions At Tesla Fremont
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Jun 28, 2025 8:16AM
sm_newsom_musk_california-governor-gavin-newsom-with-tesla-ceo-elon-musk.jpg
original image (1280x720)
Governor Gavin Newsom who is completely silent about the open union busting by UC management and the UC Regents. He also helped Elon Musk bust the UAW at the Fremont Tesla plant and covered up the massive workers comp fraud by Musk at the factory where thousands of workers were injured due to the lack of proper health and safety conditions.
https://youtu.be/5nZROlFFYlc
