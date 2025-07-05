From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Free America! Protest Supporting Democracy & Civil Rights
Date:
Saturday, July 05, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy volunteers
Location Details:
Newhall Park
972 Newhall Street
San Jose, CA, 95126
972 Newhall Street
San Jose, CA, 95126
CELEBRATE FREEDOM. IGNITE YOUR REBELLION
Protest in San Jose on July 5, 2025 at 5:30 - 7 PM
Info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/san-jose-ca-free-america-weekend
Independence Day is about the fight for freedom. The American Revolution was a stand against tyranny and kings. That same spirit has lived on—from the Boston Tea Party to the Underground Railroad, from Stonewall to the Civil Rights Movement.
America is in crisis. Real democracy feels out of reach. Freedom is in trouble.
This July 4th weekend, while the U.S. marks Independence Day, we’ll gather across the country—on porches, in town squares, backyards, and streets—to stand for real freedom and build a vision of a Free America brick by brick.
Free America is wherever we are. Free America is whatever we make it.
Your freedom. Your people. Your rebellion.
They want us scared, divided, and alone. They don’t want us to dream about freedom. But that’s exactly what we have to do. From cities to suburbs to small towns, we’ll gather however and wherever we can!
This Fourth of July, we will be in the streets with songs of freedom and joy. The dream of American freedom belongs to all of us, and we will not stop in our pursuit of its promise, now or ever.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/san-...
