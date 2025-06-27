From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

View events for the week of 7/6/2025 San Francisco Labor & Workers Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the Charleston Five Longshore Struggle at ILWU10 Import event into your personal calendar Date: Sunday, July 06, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Event Type: Panel Discussion Organizer/Author: WorkWeek Location Details: ILWU Local 10

Henry Schmidt Room

400 North Point St.

San Francisco

July 6 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm PDT



At: ILWU Local 10 Henry Schmidt Room – 400 Northpoint St., San Francisco



Link Will Be Available On Website



On the 25th anniversary of the historic Charleston 5 longshore struggle, the Transport Workers Solidarity Committee and WorkWeek will hold a forum at ILWU Local 10 in the Henry Schmidt room on the 25th anniversary of the struggle of the Charleston Five struggle at ILA 1422 in Charleston, South Carolina.



This is the room where the class struggle initiative to defend the Charleston South Carolina longshore union was decided. ILA 1422 in Charleston, South Carolina faced an organizing attack by the companies and state to busting the union with non-union labor. The East Coast International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) President John Bowers refused to back his members decrying it an “illegal” act. Local 10 President Lawrence Thibeaux (recently deceased) and Executive Board member Jack Heyman were the first to go to their defense.



Retired member Clarence Thomas will dedicate this forum to Brother Thibeaux citing his role in organizing Local 10’s battles. Retired Local 10 member Jack Heyman, a supporter of the Internationalist Group, will speak on ILWU’s leading role in the American labor movement in supporting the Charleston 5.



Sponsored by Transport Workers Solidarity Committee & WorkWeek

http://www.laborfest.net

For more info:



Additional Media:



"Free The Charleston 5" - The Struggle Of The ILA 1422 Longshore Workers

https://youtu.be/98_aMsQxtvI



Union Busting 2000 Attack On Charleston, S. Carolina ILA 1422 Longshore Workers

https://youtu.be/QYbZuEd9hoU



ILA 1422 Pres Ken Riley Report To SF Labor Council on Charleston 5

https://youtu.be/2DR9KzfhoRM

§ The Charleston Five Faced Criminal Charges & Prison by WorkWeek As a result of an international campaign against the frame-up and political criminal attack on ILA 1422 members, the charges were dropped and the Local won the struggle against union busting. https://laborfest.net/2025/event/commemora...