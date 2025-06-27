top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/6/2025
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the Charleston Five Longshore Struggle at ILWU10

ILA Members and Leaders Attacked By Police
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 06, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10
Henry Schmidt Room
400 North Point St.
San Francisco
Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of The Charleston Five Longshore Struggle
July 6 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm PDT

At: ILWU Local 10 Henry Schmidt Room – 400 Northpoint St., San Francisco

Link Will Be Available On Website

On the 25th anniversary of the historic Charleston 5 longshore struggle, the Transport Workers Solidarity Committee and WorkWeek will hold a forum at ILWU Local 10 in the Henry Schmidt room on the 25th anniversary of the struggle of the Charleston Five struggle at ILA 1422 in Charleston, South Carolina.

This is the room where the class struggle initiative to defend the Charleston South Carolina longshore union was decided. ILA 1422 in Charleston, South Carolina faced an organizing attack by the companies and state to busting the union with non-union labor. The East Coast International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) President John Bowers refused to back his members decrying it an “illegal” act. Local 10 President Lawrence Thibeaux (recently deceased) and Executive Board member Jack Heyman were the first to go to their defense.

Retired member Clarence Thomas will dedicate this forum to Brother Thibeaux citing his role in organizing Local 10’s battles. Retired Local 10 member Jack Heyman, a supporter of the Internationalist Group, will speak on ILWU’s leading role in the American labor movement in supporting the Charleston 5.

Sponsored by Transport Workers Solidarity Committee & WorkWeek
http://www.laborfest.net
For more info: laborfest [at] laborfest.net

Additional Media:

"Free The Charleston 5" - The Struggle Of The ILA 1422 Longshore Workers
https://youtu.be/98_aMsQxtvI

Union Busting 2000 Attack On Charleston, S. Carolina ILA 1422 Longshore Workers
https://youtu.be/QYbZuEd9hoU

ILA 1422 Pres Ken Riley Report To SF Labor Council on Charleston 5
https://youtu.be/2DR9KzfhoRM
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/commemora...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 27, 2025 5:07PM
§The Charleston Five Faced Criminal Charges & Prison
by WorkWeek
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 5:07PM
ila_charleston_five.gif
As a result of an international campaign against the frame-up and political criminal attack on ILA 1422 members, the charges were dropped and the Local won the struggle against union busting.
https://laborfest.net/2025/event/commemora...
§ILWU Local 10 Leader
by WorkWeek
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 5:07PM
sm_ila_1422_charleston_strike_lawrence_thibeaux_.jpeg
original image (480x640)
ILWU Local 10 was the first union local to rally in support of the ILA Local 1422 in Charleston and ILWU 10 leader Lawrence Thibeaux spoke to the members from the picket line.
https://laborfest.net/2025/event/commemora...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code