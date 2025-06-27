From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the Charleston Five Longshore Struggle at ILWU10
Date:
Sunday, July 06, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10
Henry Schmidt Room
400 North Point St.
San Francisco
Henry Schmidt Room
400 North Point St.
San Francisco
Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of The Charleston Five Longshore Struggle
July 6 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm PDT
At: ILWU Local 10 Henry Schmidt Room – 400 Northpoint St., San Francisco
Link Will Be Available On Website
On the 25th anniversary of the historic Charleston 5 longshore struggle, the Transport Workers Solidarity Committee and WorkWeek will hold a forum at ILWU Local 10 in the Henry Schmidt room on the 25th anniversary of the struggle of the Charleston Five struggle at ILA 1422 in Charleston, South Carolina.
This is the room where the class struggle initiative to defend the Charleston South Carolina longshore union was decided. ILA 1422 in Charleston, South Carolina faced an organizing attack by the companies and state to busting the union with non-union labor. The East Coast International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) President John Bowers refused to back his members decrying it an “illegal” act. Local 10 President Lawrence Thibeaux (recently deceased) and Executive Board member Jack Heyman were the first to go to their defense.
Retired member Clarence Thomas will dedicate this forum to Brother Thibeaux citing his role in organizing Local 10’s battles. Retired Local 10 member Jack Heyman, a supporter of the Internationalist Group, will speak on ILWU’s leading role in the American labor movement in supporting the Charleston 5.
Sponsored by Transport Workers Solidarity Committee & WorkWeek
http://www.laborfest.net
For more info: laborfest [at] laborfest.net
Additional Media:
"Free The Charleston 5" - The Struggle Of The ILA 1422 Longshore Workers
https://youtu.be/98_aMsQxtvI
Union Busting 2000 Attack On Charleston, S. Carolina ILA 1422 Longshore Workers
https://youtu.be/QYbZuEd9hoU
ILA 1422 Pres Ken Riley Report To SF Labor Council on Charleston 5
https://youtu.be/2DR9KzfhoRM
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/commemora...
