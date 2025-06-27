top
San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

CWA UPTE & CNA Workers Protest Layoffs & UC's War on Workers & Community at UCSF Parnassus

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 4:02PM
Over one hundred UCSF workers rallied and protested against the layoff of over 200 workers at UCSF Parnassus and Mission Bay Campus. Speakers reported that it will radically affect the care of patients with massive understaffing and patients waiting days to get hospital rooms.
UCSF Workers Ready To Fight Layoffs
original image (2134x2049)
The UC management has terminated more than 200 workers including frontline healthcare workers at UCSF Parnassus and Mission Bay campuses threatening not only the workers but thousands of patients.

UPTE and CNA workers rallied and talked about their terminations and also the effect on the patients at both campuses. Workers reported that as a result of cutbacks by the UCSF CEO emergency care patients are waiting for beds for days and having to have care on the floors.
The unions say that the layoffs took place without any notice or negotiation and violated their labor rights.

NUHW, CNA and IUOE Local 39 are also fighting attacks on UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland where over 1800 NUHW and IUOE 39 workers are on strike. UC wants to force them into other unions and take away their fully paid healthcare and other benefits costing them over $10,000 each.

Governor Newsom and the State legislature have been completely silent about this healthcare emergency and the flagrant union busting by UC Regents and management where Governor Newsom, the Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and State Secretary of Education Tony Thurmond are Ex officio regents. The State legislature has also had no hearings on the attack on
labor by UC and the cost to the residents of California.

This action took place on June 27, 2025

UC Bosses & Regents Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital Unions & Workers
https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M

UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8
§UCSF CNA Emergency Care Nurse Reports On Emergency Crisis For Patients
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 4:02PM
sm_ucsf_parnassus_cna_nurse_on_emergency_care_6-27-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A UCSF CNA NNU Parnassus emergency care nurse reported that they are already understaffed and the cutbacks will further threaten care for patients and the community. People are waiting days for hospital rooms while the UCSF management are spending billions on new buildings.
https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8
§Some Cuts Don't Heal
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 4:02PM
sm_ucsf_parnassus_some_cuts_don_t_heal_6-27-25.jpg
original image (4026x2381)
Healthcare workers said that the healthcare cuts won't heal people but put patients in greater jeopardy.
https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8
§Union Members Rallied
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 4:02PM
ucsf_parnassus_rally_6-27-25.jpg
On one day notice over 100 UCSF healthcare workers rallied in front of the UCSF Parnassus hospital to protest the layoff of over 200 frontline healthcare workers.
https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8
§Governor Newsom Silent On Emergency Healthcare Crisis At UCSF
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 4:02PM
sm_newsom_gavin_french_laundry.jpg
original image (1170x610)
Newsom who had his birthday party during the covid pandemic when there was a lockdown due to covid had his party at the French Laundry paid for by the Hospital Association and insurance companies. He and the California state legislature has been silent about the emergency healthcare situation at UC and the flagrant union busting by the UC management and regents at UCSF and at the UC Benioff Children's hospital in Oakland.
https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
