CWA UPTE & CNA Workers Protest Layoffs & UC's War on Workers & Community at UCSF Parnassus
Over one hundred UCSF workers rallied and protested against the layoff of over 200 workers at UCSF Parnassus and Mission Bay Campus. Speakers reported that it will radically affect the care of patients with massive understaffing and patients waiting days to get hospital rooms.
The UC management has terminated more than 200 workers including frontline healthcare workers at UCSF Parnassus and Mission Bay campuses threatening not only the workers but thousands of patients.
UPTE and CNA workers rallied and talked about their terminations and also the effect on the patients at both campuses. Workers reported that as a result of cutbacks by the UCSF CEO emergency care patients are waiting for beds for days and having to have care on the floors.
The unions say that the layoffs took place without any notice or negotiation and violated their labor rights.
NUHW, CNA and IUOE Local 39 are also fighting attacks on UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland where over 1800 NUHW and IUOE 39 workers are on strike. UC wants to force them into other unions and take away their fully paid healthcare and other benefits costing them over $10,000 each.
Governor Newsom and the State legislature have been completely silent about this healthcare emergency and the flagrant union busting by UC Regents and management where Governor Newsom, the Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and State Secretary of Education Tony Thurmond are Ex officio regents. The State legislature has also had no hearings on the attack on
labor by UC and the cost to the residents of California.
This action took place on June 27, 2025
Additional Media
UC Bosses & Regents Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital Unions & Workers
https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M
UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8
