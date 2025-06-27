Over one hundred UCSF workers rallied and protested against the layoff of over 200 workers at UCSF Parnassus and Mission Bay Campus. Speakers reported that it will radically affect the care of patients with massive understaffing and patients waiting days to get hospital rooms.

The UC management has terminated more than 200 workers including frontline healthcare workers at UCSF Parnassus and Mission Bay campuses threatening not only the workers but thousands of patients.UPTE and CNA workers rallied and talked about their terminations and also the effect on the patients at both campuses. Workers reported that as a result of cutbacks by the UCSF CEO emergency care patients are waiting for beds for days and having to have care on the floors.The unions say that the layoffs took place without any notice or negotiation and violated their labor rights.NUHW, CNA and IUOE Local 39 are also fighting attacks on UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland where over 1800 NUHW and IUOE 39 workers are on strike. UC wants to force them into other unions and take away their fully paid healthcare and other benefits costing them over $10,000 each.Governor Newsom and the State legislature have been completely silent about this healthcare emergency and the flagrant union busting by UC Regents and management where Governor Newsom, the Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and State Secretary of Education Tony Thurmond are Ex officio regents. The State legislature has also had no hearings on the attack onlabor by UC and the cost to the residents of California.This action took place on June 27, 2025