In the Name of Humanity, We Declare Our Independence from Trump's Fascist America!July 1-4*: San Francisco Bay Area Four Days of Resistance: "Refuse Fascism Resistance Hub" in Dolores Park, San FranciscoJoin Refuse Fascism (NorCal) and others for four days of bold, creative, non-violent but determined actions to bring people together, grow this movement, declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America, and demand the removal of the Trump fascist regime. On July 4th, at 8:00 PM the days of resistance will culminate in a “Trump Must Go NOW!” march from the park to Pier 39, ending in an Anti-fascist Dance Party in the streets under the fireworks!DM us on Instagram @refusefascism.norcal or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org to volunteer, support & contribute in different ways.*See full schedule of events and actions July 1-4 below or go to bit.ly/m/RFnorcalTue, July 1, 6:00 PM: “Trump Must Go NOW!” Kick-off RallyTue, July 1, 7:00 PM: Open mic with the theme of “In the name of humanity, we declare our independence from Trump’s fascist America!"Wed, July 2, 6:00 PM: “What is fascism & how can we defeat it?” ForumWed, July 2, 8:30 PM: “The Square” (2013) Film screening & discussionThu, July 3, 4:00 PM: Protest art & sign makingThu, July 3, 7:00 PM: “Hands across Dolores Park” Mass actionFriday, July 4, 8:00 PM: Meet at Dolores Park and march together towards Pier 39 for an Anti-fascist dance party under the fireworks!